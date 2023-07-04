Movie review

The cheerfully raunchy and yet ultimately sweet “Joy Ride,” directed by Adele Lim, follows in some familiar footsteps. Like “The Hangover” and “Girls Trip,” it’s the tale of a group of friends who find themselves out of town on a very R-rated comedic adventure. Drugs and sex ensue, in vast and creative quantities and combinations, and yet with “Joy Ride” something else emerges as well: a surprisingly gentle story of friendship and identity.

Audrey (Ashley Park) is an Asian American adoptee, raised in a white family in a very white suburb (it’s even called “White Hills”); Lolo (Sherry Cola), who grew up in the only Asian family in town, is her best friend. They are, in the manner of all movie best friends, polar opposites: Audrey is a buttoned-up, careful lawyer; Lolo is a freewheeling artist who says exactly what she thinks. Needing a Mandarin translator for her business trip to China, Audrey invites Lolo to come along, impressing upon her that “it’s really important for me to be professional the whole time.” We can see, from the gleam in Lolo’s eye, what’s going to happen, and we’re quite happy to tag along.

Also tagging along is Lolo’s cousin Deadeye (the hilarious Sabrina Wu), whose nickname is an appropriate description of the character’s unnerving gaze, and who spends the entire movie vaguely trying to keep up with the others despite being on an entirely different wavelength. Audrey’s college friend Kat (Stephanie Hsu, of “Everything Everywhere All At Once”), now a Chinese soap opera star who’s conveniently erased her own freewheeling past, completes the quartet — and the action quickly morphs from business trip to wild party to journey into Audrey’s past, as she and her friends sober up and search for her birth mother.

Along the way, we learn that all four actors are not only charmingly believable as friends but also brilliant at physical comedy (just watch Park’s swallowing of a thousand-year-old egg — her face contorting like it’s about to turn inside-out — or Hsu’s character’s desperate attempts to not be distracted by her deeply religious boyfriend’s impressive pecs), and that “Brownie Tuesday” is an excellent name for a K-pop band. Lim and co-screenwriters Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao balance the occasionally rote raunch (are movies like this contractually required to include swearing by very young and very old people?) with a story that’s genuinely moving, as Audrey learns about who she is and where she came from — with a little help from her friends.