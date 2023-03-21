Movie review

There is a pleasing circularity to the plot of “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Wick’s tale opened in 2014’s “John Wick” with his late wife and the ill-fated puppy — her final gift to him — prominent at the start. Now, all these years later, it rounds back to a tender homage to his cherished spouse and, sure enough, there’s a dog involved in the mix again. Symmetry!

What this does is emphasize that Wick is not a soulless killer. Oh, he’s a killing machine, all right, piling up the body count to astronomical levels over the course of four movies. But the man has a soul, make no mistake. Looking back over his career in carnage, he’s asked what he would like inscribed on his tombstone. “Loving husband.” And he means it sincerely.

It’s unexpected, but it shouldn’t be. It’s a reminder of what set him off in the first place. As he repeatedly pointed out over the years, he was retired from the hit man trade and at peace with himself. But then his past reached out and dragged him back into massacre mode. Kill a puppy, despoil a memory, pay a price.

Reeves is the secret sauce that makes these pictures work so well. His Wick is implacable, reserved and, beneath it all, appealingly, believably human. He shows Wick to be a man with a conscience, quietly angry and bone-weary. With the whole world trying to kill him, it wears a guy out.

Upping the soulfulness quotient is the fact that this “Wick” emphasizes the importance of friendship. His most dangerous adversary is a blind assassin named Caine played by martial arts movie great Donnie Yen. Once upon a time, he was Wick’s closest friend. Now the High Table, the underground society of killers that has been hounding Wick since Day One, has threatened the life of Caine’s daughter. To save her, he must turn on his best friend. The family tie trumps friendship, and that puts Caine in a painful moral bind.

Advertising

The emotional valences are thus much more complicated this time around, and to accommodate the complexities, the picture is close to three hours long, the longest of the series by far.

The picture picks up not long after the end of the third movie. Wick was shot off the roof of the Continental Hotel, headquarters of the High Table, by his sometime-friend Winston (Ian McShane). Nursed back to health by his sometime-ally the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne, obviously enjoying himself immensely; what a resonant laugh the man has), he vows to turn the tables on the High Table.

With a multimillion-dollar bounty placed on his head by the vile leader of the High Table (Bill Skarsgård giving a performance of one-note nastiness) and a shotgun-wielding killer (Shamier Anderson) named The Tracker, whose not-so secret weapon is a vicious dog (yes, the dog ties the series back to its origins), the spectacular killings never stop.

Directed once again by Chad Stahelski, the one-time stunt man who has become a first-rate visual stylist and master of pacing over the years of directing “Wicks,” “Chapter 4” is dazzling. His use of color is eye-popping, full of intense neons and grandiose exteriors. And under his direction, the staging of action scenes is unparalleled.

Gunplay is the series’ calling card, and the culmination of its bullet ballets is a swirling car chase set in the heart of Paris as fleets of vehicles circle the Arc de Triomphe at high speed at night with gunmen afoot and behind the wheel blazing away in scenes of tightly choreographed insanity.

What’s particularly interesting about the movie’s myriad shootouts is that no civilians apparently are ever killed, no matter how crowded the venues of violence. And also, there are no cops.

Early on, be on the lookout for Lance Reddick, whose dignified concierge Charon is a small but key piece of the “Wick” universe. He died on the eve of the “Chapter 4’s” release, and he will be missed.