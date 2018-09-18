“Love, Gilda,” a documentary from Lisa D’Apolito, walks us through Gilda Radner’s short life, emphasizing the laughter rather than the tears (though you'll likely experience both). Rating: 3 stars out of 4.

Movie review

A generation of girls grew up wanting to be Gilda Radner. I remember, in the late ’70s, staying up way too late to watch “Saturday Night Live,” and being drawn to the woman with the unruly mane of hair and the enchantingly silly, inviting smile. She just seemed happier than most people — always seeming on the verge of bubbling over with laughter — and her presence as ditzy Emily Litella or brash Roseanne Roseannadanna was like the arrival of a brilliant, funny friend. Sadly, only about a decade later, I read her bittersweet memoir “It’s Always Something” while blinking away tears; Radner died of ovarian cancer two weeks before the book’s 1989 publication, at the age of 42.

“Love, Gilda,” a new documentary from Lisa D’Apolito, walks us through Radner’s short life, emphasizing the laughter rather than the tears (though you’ll likely experience both; I did). Though a host of comedians inspired by Radner — Amy Poehler, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph — turn up for bits of narration, the main voice we hear here is Radner herself: D’Apolito makes rich use of cassette-tape recordings Radner made while working on her autobiography. It’s poignant and startlingly intimate to hear Radner musing on how to cope with what has happened to her. “I thought I was supposed to be the jester,” she says, mulling her post-diagnosis future.

Most of “Love, Gilda” is focused on her career, with footage from her early days with the Second City improv troupe (watch for an impossibly young Martin Short, among others), her stage work — specifically her 1979 one-woman Broadway show — and lots of bits from “SNL.” But you leave it thinking of the sweet, gentle connection between Radner and her husband, Gene Wilder, shown in interview clips and home movies — some in her hospital room — and of the courage with which she faced “the most unfunny thing in the world.”

There’s no happy ending to this story, but it’s a pleasure to spend just a bit of time with Radner again.

_____

★★★ “Love, Gilda,” a documentary directed by Lisa D’Apolito. 86 minutes. Not rated; for mature audiences. Opens Sept. 21 at the Varsity.