Numa Perrier is the ultimate multi-hyphenate.

As an actor, she has appeared in “The Couple,” “SMILF” and “Jezebel,” which also marked her feature film debut as a writer and director. She’s directed episodes of “Queen Sugar,” “The Wonder Years,” “Unprisoned” and “Young Rock”; authored her own online journal and run her own production company at House of Numa; and been a showrunner on various digital series.

All these experiences have led Perrier to direct “The Perfect Find,” a romantic comedy for Netflix starring Gabrielle Union as Jenna Jones, a 40-year-old making a drastic career change into the world of beauty journalism.

This brings Jenna into direct contact with her frenemy Darcy (Gina Torres), who just so happens to be her new boss. Things soon become even more complicated when Jenna starts a relationship with Darcy’s son Eric (Keith Powers), who also works at the company.

Born in Haiti, Perrier was adopted and then raised on a farm in Cathlamet, Wahkiakum County. Despite only being a town of about 500 people, this is where Perrier first began to be creative. “I was there up until fourth grade, so through my formative years,” Perrier says over the phone.

“Living on a farm at such a young age and doing all the farm duties, like getting up before sunrise and feeding the goats, growing our own food, having chickens, cows, pigs, it gave me a great connection to nature and the cycle of life,” Perrier recalls. Looking back, she believes this fertile ground allowed her imagination to grow in a variety of different directions.

Advertising

“I really appreciate that. Not only did I have a very specific schedule, but there was also a boredom that meant I had to create different worlds and entertainment for myself. So that’s what I did.”

Soon, Perrier was writing and playing pretend with her brothers and sisters. This is where her predilection for directing first emerged, as she told them which characters to play.

Since there were no museums or movie theaters close by in Cathlamet, television was a big influence on Perrier as a child. “There were eight kids in the family. We’d watch soap operas with my mum. I never went to an art museum. I wasn’t exposed to that stuff. But I just had this interest bubbling in me. It naturally grew inside me in that environment.”

Perrier ultimately ended up leaving Washington when she was 10 years old, and lived all around the country. While she hasn’t returned to the state because her family moved around so much, she looks back on it fondly. “It’s one of the more memorable places that we lived.”

Perrier eventually moved to Los Angeles, where she decided to pursue a career in film. “I got good advice early on to educate myself in all areas of filmmaking. I went to the best acting and dance classes, took voice lessons. Suddenly I had a network of people around me and I discovered my love of directing.”

She then co-founded Black&Sexy TV, and over the next few years Perrier worked with a number of other filmmakers, creating shorts and digital series that were then uploaded to YouTube. These videos garnered millions of views.

Advertising

“That was where the filmmaking bug bit me hard. I really wanted to expand that and create this community of like-minded filmmakers. Sometimes we made avant-garde films, while we also made things that spoke directly to the Black community or culture. We grew this broad, wide and loyal community that still supports my work as I’ve moved into features.”

No doubt these fans will flock to watch “The Perfect Find.” After the success of “Jezebel,” a number of scripts were sent to Perrier. She took her time to find the right one. As soon as she read Leigh Davenport’s script for “The Perfect Find,” Perrier knew she had to make it.

“I loved it immediately. I related to it. I loved the idea of a film about a woman putting her life back together again, reinventing herself, and finding herself after some heavy blows, some of which were her own fault and the result of her bad decisions. I loved the messiness of it.”

After speaking to Union’s team, they all realized they had the same vision for the project. While the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the making of “The Perfect Find,” Perrier always had her eyes firmly set on making the film — especially since it gives her the chance to do something unique with the romantic comedy while still making something that delivers what fans of the genre expect.

“I wanted to re-create that classic rom-com feeling of falling in love, of seeing the chemistry on screen, of believing in love. Because even if it’s messy, it’s worth it.”