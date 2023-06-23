Movie review

A movie made up entirely of two people having a very long conversation is a tricky balancing act; it’s thoroughly impressive if you can pull it off, but usually it involves a few slips off the wire. Local filmmaker Megan Griffiths’ latest, “I’ll Show You Mine,” is impeccably filmed and thoughtfully written, but it doesn’t quite justify its running time. These two characters would be fascinating in a 20-minute short film; in a loose 102-minute feature that’s pretty much all talk, they — and we — grow weary at times.

Priya (Poorna Jagannathan, known for her wonderful work as Devi’s mom on “Never Have I Ever”) is a memoirist looking for material for a new book, and she thinks she’s found it in her nephew-by-marriage Nic (Casey Thomas Brown), a self-described pansexual who’s had a career as a gender-nonconforming model. The two spend 24 hours together at Priya’s home, talking about sex, gender, relationships and trauma — the latter of which both of them are carrying.

Griffiths, a Seattle-based filmmaker who shot this film in Los Angeles, gets fine work from the actors (particularly Jagannathan, who has an explosion in a late scene that’s electric) and crew. (The film is movingly dedicated at the end “in loving memory of Lynn Shelton,” the Seattle filmmaker who died in 2020.) And she artfully uses imaginative drawings (by Jem Milton), animation (by Neely Goniodsky) and chapter headings to give structure to the film’s long conversation. “I’ll Show You Mine” is an impressive near-miss; two people in search of a little more story.