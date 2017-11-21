Thanksgiving brings three cinematic treats, all opening in Seattle-area theaters on Wednesday, a day before the holiday. Here are snapshots of what our movie reviewers thought of them. For full reviews, go to seattletimes.com/movies or pick up a copy of Friday’s MovieTimes section. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★★ “Coco” (PG; 109 minutes): Such a triumph for Pixar. Dazzling visuals along with intricately structured and deeply moving storytelling are the hallmarks of the best of the studio’s animated movies. “Coco” — a tale about a boy (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) in rural Mexico who gets magically transported to the Land of the Dead — has those in spades.

— Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “The Man Who Invented Christmas” (PG; 104 minutes.): The cheeriest movie about writers’ block that you’ll ever see, “The Man Who Invented Christmas” reminds us that even the famously prolific Charles Dickens had trouble with deadlines. Directed by Bharat Nalluri (“Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day”), it’s a pleasant Christmas-season offering; both mild (read: family-friendly) and sweet. Dan Stevens plays Dickens, a man at a crossroads in 1843. Suddenly, staring into the abyss of a blank page, he has an inspiration: a book about Christmas! For a title, he suggests “Humbug: A Miser’s Lament”; the world now knows it as “A Christmas Carol.”

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★ “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” (PG-13; 122 minutes): Denzel Washington gets transformed — and what a treat it is to see this great actor, after almost 40 years in movies, give a performance that feels both utterly unexpected and completely true. “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” isn’t as good as the performance at its center, but perhaps that’s inevitable. Washington — playing a brilliant, savant-like attorney — creates an indelible character.

— Moira Macdonald