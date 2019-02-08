If you're cooped up inside this weekend, here are some movie suggestions — for those who revel in wintry weather, as well as those who've had enough of it — from movie critic Moira Macdonald.

Brrrr …

“A Simple Plan” (1998). An icy, breathless thriller set in snowy rural Minnesota, based on a classic dilemma: what would you do if you stumbled upon a cache of money? Bill Paxton and Billy Bob Thornton star, as two very different brothers.

”Groundhog Day” (1993). We passed the real Groundhog Day earlier this month, but if you didn’t celebrate by watching Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell make a snowman (over and over), you missed something. Not too late!

”Fargo” (1995). Say “winter movie” and a lot of us pivot immediately to this Coen Bros. classic, set in South Dakota and featuring Frances McDormand as pregnant, matter-of-fact police chief Marge Gunderson.

“Winter’s Bone” (2010). Jennifer Lawrence burst onto the scene in this atmospheric drama, set in the Ozark Mountains and featuring a teenager trying to save her family from eviction.

“Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner” (2002). An art house hit 17 years ago, this gorgeous film is based on an Inuit legend; you won’t soon forget the haunting site of its main character, racing naked across a snow-streaked plain.

Getting warmer

“The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999). The sun-splashed Italian coast, a remarkable cast of just-coming-up actors whose names you’ll know (Damon, Blanchett, Paltrow, Law, Hoffman), and a twisty tale of murder. I’m feeling warmer already.

“Rear Window” (1954). It’s a hot summer, and a photographer with a broken leg has nothing to do but stare out the window at the neighbors. That’s the simple premise of Hitchcock’s masterpiece, featuring James Stewart and Grace Kelly (in a gorgeous Edith Head array of summer dresses).

“Call Me By Your Name” (2017). If you missed this Oscar nominee when it was in theaters a year ago, check it out; it’s the delicate, wistful tale of a teen (Timothee Chalamet) realizing that he’s attracted to his family’s handsome houseguest (Armie Hammer), told under a blazing Italian sun.

“Do the Right Thing” (1989). Spike Lee’s explosive, classic film, set on the hottest day of the year in a Brooklyn neighborhood as tempers and bigotry flare, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

“Bull Durham” (1988). If summer to you means baseball, check out this sexy, sunny romantic comedy starring Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon and a very funny minor league team. Likewise, honor the late Penny Marshall with a ceremonial viewing of “A League of Their Own” (1992), a charmer of a sports comedy depicting the All-American Girls Baseball League.

Those are just a few of my favorites — please chime in with your own in the comments! Stay warm this weekend!