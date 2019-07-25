Lurking quietly on the third floor of the Regal Meridian in downtown Seattle is a movie experience that many Seattleites may not know about: a 4DX cinema, showing blockbuster movies in a high-tech immersive format involving motion and other sensory stimuli (raindrops! aromas! wind!).

The Regal Meridian, offering 4DX screenings since 2017, is one of only 19 theaters in the U.S. to offer this technology. (4DX is a specific presentation system for showing movies in 4D, which basically means 3D with effects. Alas, it doesn’t mean the element of time as a fourth dimension, with the movie somehow magically speeded up, which we would absolutely watch.)

Clearly this required investigation, so we bought tickets to a 4DX “Spider-Man: Far from Home” screening and bravely headed out. Not all superheroes wear capes. The following is our report from the front; do note that by the time you read this, “Spider-Man” will have flown from the Regal Meridian 4DX theater, to be replaced by “The Lion King” as of July 19. If you see “The Lion King” in 4DX, please share your experience with us in the comments below!

Before we went

Moira: Not going to lie, I was kind of nervous about this assignment. The Regal website warns that if you are “pregnant, elderly, physically or mentally sensitive or have … high blood pressure, heart conditions, allergies, neck or back conditions or epilepsy” you should not go. I am not any of these things, I think, but yikes, that’s a lot of baggage before a Spider-Man movie! Amy, were you scared?

Amy: I was definitely at least a bit nervous. I wore a light raincoat; I was mostly concerned about potentially getting wet and the “don’t wear delicate clothing” clause. Was it necessary? Maybe not. But am I the kind of person to over-prepare? Absolutely.

Moira: That delicate clothing thing threw me as well. Was 4DX going to ATTACK my outfit? Did I need to wear something that could defend itself?

Amy: I am unsure if you’ve ever watched a 4D movie at a theme park before, but I recall being deeply disturbed after watching the now-defunct “A Bug’s Life” themed 4D movie at Walt Disney World, that used little pokers to make it feel like bugs were crawling on you. For years after I could never sit relaxed during a movie.

Moira: I hadn’t, though I’ve been to a few movie theme-park rides, which are more like indoor roller coasters than movies. To prepare, I watched a YouTube video about the experience (“I’m in the movie!” was its tagline; never mind that there are MANY movies that I do not wish to be in), and made sure, before going, that all my papers were in order.

At the theater

Moira: Upon arriving, things don’t look that unusual, other than a few visible fans and nozzles. Once you sit down, though, it’s clear these seats have Hidden Capacities: in particular, a weird bump that hits you right at the base of the spine. This will be relevant later.

Amy: I was pleasantly surprised that there was a button on each seat with the option to turn off water effects, for those of you that are averse to getting misted.

Moira: We found our seats (we were two of maybe eight people in the theater, on a Monday afternoon), and Amy left to visit the restroom before the movie. While she was gone, the trailers started and OH MY GOD MY SEAT STARTED LURCHING. Poor Amy had to rush back trying to avoid being hit by moving chairs.

Amy: Before I left I asked, “There’s no way there’s gonna be any 4D stuff during the trailers right?” and Moira replied, “I doubt it.” Only for me to come back seeing all of the seats in the theater moving around like they had come alive, and Moira looking terrified for her life. The bag of popcorn I left on my seat survived though! Also, I’m VERY glad there was a lid on my drink, there were quite a few close calls.

Moira: Moral of this story: Don’t listen to me. (Particularly when I invite you to a 4DX screening!) At the time my seat started moving, I was holding a bag of popcorn AND a notebook and pen, and was reaching for the drink in my cupholder, and … well, I survived, but not all of my popcorn did. Then the wind machines started up! Helpful hint to long-haired folk attending 4DX screenings: You will need a clip, if you want to actually see the movie.

Amy: Before our screening, there were only two movie trailers that were in 4D — “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” I found “Fast & Furious” to be a confusing experience; I couldn’t tell if I was supposed to feel like I was getting punched by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, or if I was doing the punching.

“Star Wars,” on the other hand, arguably utilized the 4D effects better than “Spider-Man” did. In the first few moments, it was almost as if I could feel the Force along with Rey as my seat lifted and a light breeze washed over me. It was probably as close as I could ever come to achieving my dreams of becoming a Jedi.

During the movie

Moira: I’m going to state my biggest disappointment right up front: Despite being promised scents — shades of Smell-O-Vision! — I smelled nothing; not the canals of Venice (where Peter Parker and friends are on vacation), not the manly folds of Mysterio’s cape, not Nick Fury’s aftershave, nothing. We were crushed.

Amy: I wanted to know what Jake Gyllenhaal smells like! That’s really all I wanted!

Moira: Me too! Probably of expensive hair pomade. Peter Parker, I’m going to guess, smells of eagerness and ambition and cheap deodorant. Aunt May probably smells like patchouli. But we had to imagine that for ourselves! This is not what we (well, The Seattle Times) paid $25 apiece for.

Amy: I love Peter Parker, but I gotta say … he’s definitely an Axe Body Spray teen, for sure.

Moira: Agreed. (Maybe it’s OK that we couldn’t smell him.) The seat movement throughout the movie varied wildly. Sometimes it was subtle and effective; I liked the soft rolling movement when the movie’s characters were on a train. But more often it was just alarmingly lurch-y. Why would Spider-Man lurch when flying through the air? It should be smooth, like you’re soaring. And I kept being confused by weird air effects down around my footrest; it seemed like I had dropped something that was twisting around my ankles.

Amy: The seat movement felt inconsistent to me. Like whose position are we supposed to be in?

Moira: Supposedly it’s all “choreographed” specifically to the movie, but it often made little sense. In one scene, there was a fan on-screen — shouldn’t we have felt the wind of the fan? But we didn’t.

Amy: I will say the slight seat lift and breezy fans during the opening Whitney Houston song made me laugh. A good touch, but again, inconsistent with the movie. If only in real life we could all feel like we’re flying when listening to Whitney Houston.

Moira: That is a very poetic thought. Back down to Earth: Everyone has been asking if we got wet. The rain effects definitely involve water, but it’s more like a mist (it sprays from the seat directly in front of you), with just a few droplets from above. Not enough to soak my notebook, but enough to add a bit of atmosphere to the scenes in the Venice canals.

Amy: I thought the amount of water was OK. You know what was too much though? How loud the fans were. Every time some wind started kicking in, it sounded like a jet engine was starting up.

Moira: Also excessive: There’s a little nozzle in the seat behind your head that sends out weird little poufs. This was effective when simulating when a character was shot with a tranquilizer dart — I worried for a second that this was my fate, which seemed like a lot of verisimilitude for a Monday matinee — but otherwise weirdly random.

Amy: Continuing on the weird theme — although there really isn’t anything not weird about this experience — those little things in the back of your seat that felt like the world’s worst massage chair. Trying to emulate getting beat up by giant monsters, I guess?

Moira: It was as if slabs of wood were prodding at your lower back. I’m not at all sure what sensation this was meant to provoke? Also, Amy, did you find yourself sliding down in your seat a lot, due to all the movement? I felt like I constantly had to reposition myself. It was like I was a bug that the seat was trying to shake off.

Amy: Definitely, I also had to keep readjusting my 3D glasses which were slipping off my face.

Moira: The 3D was terrible; sort of mirror-y and distracting without adding much. I saw the movie originally in 2D, a couple of weeks ago. MUCH better.

Amy: I almost forgot that it was in 3D. For a movie that has a lot of opportunities to make things pop out of the screen, there wasn’t a whole lot going on there. I was hoping to see Tom Holland swing into the theater and take me away from this 4D nonsense.

Moira: I would absolutely pay $25 for that.

Final thoughts

Moira: We both enjoyed “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (me seeing it for the second time, Amy for the first) a lot. But the 4DX is sort of like watching a movie while seated in a very mild Tilt-a-Whirl ride; it’s sort of an interesting experiment, but it’s ultimately kind of unpleasant. You could probably duplicate this at home, for much less money, by having someone shove your armchair around and spray water on you while you’re watching action movies. (Which raises the question, why would you do that? Exactly.)

Amy: I definitely liked the movie, but being that it was my first time watching it, I found the 4DX experience to be very distracting. So much that it distracted me from how distracted I was by how much I love Jake Gyllenhaal, which is …. a lot. Although maybe we aren’t the target audience for this? I do wonder if younger kids would have a better time with the amusement-park-ride-like experience, but I also wonder who would want to pay $25 per kid at the movies.

Moira: No delicate clothing was destroyed in reaching this conclusion: 4DX is not something we’d do again.

4DX screenings available daily at Regal Meridian & 4DX, 1501 Seventh Ave., Seattle; $24.67 (matinee)-$26.61 (evening); 844-462-7342, regmovies.com