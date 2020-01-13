The 2020 Oscar nominations were announced Monday morning to lots of… mixed feelings. If you want to catch up on some of the nominated films, here’s some information about where you can watch them in Seattle.

“Ford v Ferrari”

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing

Review: Whether you care about motorsports or not, “Ford v Ferrari” is a kick: both a rollicking true story well told, and a moving depiction of male friendship. Read the full review here.

Where to watch: “Ford v Ferrari” is currently in theaters.

“The Irishman”

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects

Review: At 3.5 hours, “The Irishman” is long, to be sure, but it’s never less than compelling — Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are each carrying a lifetime of work, with practiced ease. Read the full review here.

Where to watch: “The Irishman” is streaming on Netflix.

“Jojo Rabbit”

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing

Review: This sprightly, attractively composed coming-of-age comedy set in World War II Germany is an audacious high-wire act: a satire in which a buffoonish Adolf Hitler delivers some of the funniest moments, a wrenchingly tender portrait of a mother’s love for her son and a lampoon of the most destructive ideological forces that still threaten society. Read the full review here.

Where to watch: “Jojo Rabbit” is currently in theaters.

“Joker”

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing

Review: While Joaquin Phoenix is always more than watchable, “Joker” is really has nowhere to go. Its characters are one-note cartoony, but fun is the last thing on this movie’s mind; it’s all despair, from its opening scenes on downward. Read the full review here.

Where to watch: “Joker” is available to buy or rent from Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and more.

“Little Women”

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design

Review: Gerwig, in only her second feature film (following “Lady Bird”), pulls off a resolutely faithful rendition of the book that’s nonetheless deeply creative. Read the full review here.

Where to watch: “Little Women” is currently in theaters.

“Marriage Story”

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score

Review: Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver are remarkably, heartbreakingly good as a couple trying to understand why they don’t love each other anymore. Read the full review here.

Where to watch: “Marriage Story” is streaming on Netflix.

“1917”

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Visual Effects

Review: Sam Mendes’ WWI movie, which just won two Golden Globes, is an emotional, moving experience that includes a brilliant feat of camera work. Read the full review here.

Where to watch: “1917” is currently in theaters.

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing

Review: What we have here, in Quentin Tarantino’s vision of Los Angeles at the time of the Manson family killings, is the past, reinvented wholesale, in what amounts to a phantasmagoria of the late 1960s.Read the full review here.

Where to watch: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” is available to buy or rent from Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and more.

“Parasite”

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing

Review: It’s best to see this Cannes Film Festival grand-prize winner by Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho not knowing too much about it; the better to let its sly power sneak up on you. Read the full review here.

Where to watch: “Parasite” is currently in theaters.

“The Two Popes”

Nominations: Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay

Review: Who knew that serious talk about the future of the Catholic Church could be the source of so much fun?Read the full review here.

Where to watch: “The Two Popes” is streaming on Netflix.

“Bombshell”

Nominations: Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Review: It’s a story that’s both dramatic and timely, with a celebrated cast more than able to jolt it to life. But something went wrong on the way to “Bombshell.” Read the full review here.

Where to watch: “Bombshell” is currently in theaters.