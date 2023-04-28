Movie review

You know, there was a time when “Guardians of the Galaxy” was fun. That time was 2014, when the first picture came out.

Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear when this Marvel franchise was in its infancy and lead Guardian Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was a cocky, fearless, music-loving dude leading a motley band of misfits on interstellar adventures. The machine-gun wielding smart-mouthed raccoon Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), and his monosyllabic treelike buddy Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) were an unexpectedly trippy twosome and instant fan favorites. The massively muscled rageaholic Drax (Dave Bautista) gave the combo a brutish yet somehow comic edge.

Put them together and what was the result? A $773.3 million worldwide hit, that’s what. Sequel assured.

Came 2017 and the inevitable, lengthier (two hours, 16 minutes vs. the two-hour run time of the original) “Vol. II” took in even greater riches: $863 million worldwide. Concerning itself mainly with the psychodrama of Peter’s dealing with being abandoned as a kid by his alien dad (Kurt Russell), it wasn’t nearly as much fun. Rocket, Groot and Drax were back, along with the acrimonious pairing of sisters Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan). Sweet-natured empathetic antenna girl Mantis (Pom Klementieff) is that picture’s comic saving grace.

Now here’s “Vol. III.” And it’s no fun at all.

For much of its length, Rocket is dying. Lying on an examination table, hooked up to a breathing machine, fighting for breath. When he’s not incapacitated thusly, he’s seen in flashbacks to the days of his youngsterhood being horribly abused by a raving spittle-emitting maniac with a god complex (Chukwudi Iwuji) who sadistically modifies him with all kinds of toxic implants.

So this is an origin story of how Rocket came to be Rocket brought to us courtesy of James Gunn returning to the director’s chair for the third time (he also co-wrote the script).

Fact is, this “Guardians” is the most downbeat of the series. Animals are savagely abused, small children are imprisoned en mass with the threat of death hanging over them.

As for our heroes … well, at the start, Peter is falling-down drunk. All that galaxy-saving has clearly taken a toll. Plus which, he’s been devastated by the death of green-skinned Gamora, the love of his life, killed by her father Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War.” She’s back, though in the form of a Gamora from an alternate timeline, a common device in the Marvel universe. His smile is gone.

The other Guardians are occupied kvetching among themselves until Rocket’s plight unites them in the determination to save him. Peter instantly sobers up, utters the key line of the movie, “Let’s go save our friend,” and off they go.

Off they go to rescue each other from the mind-boggling amount of perils thrown their way by two — count ’em, two — competing bands of bad guys equipped with deadly spaceships and megaweapons producing vast numbers of immense explosions.

The picture is an exercise in gargantuanism, from its length (at 2½ hours, it’s the longest of the three) to its sets (huge, elaborate) to its desire to end on a feel-good note complete with a humongous group hug at the end.

What’s in short supply is the kind of genuine humor that lightened up the first picture. Bits like characters calling Rocket a hedgehog or a badger (oh how he hates that) are overly familiar to the point of being stale.

Its excesses make this punishing picture in all regards.