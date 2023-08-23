Movie review

Reality versus aspiration: Much like the deafening roar of race-car engines, the theme is a constant hum throughout “Gran Turismo.” It’s odd, in a way, since the film is autobiographical — you know beforehand which aspirations become reality. And yes, “Gran Turismo” steers you along a predictable track. But thanks to its charming leads, breathtaking visuals and simply cheer-worthy plot, you find yourself on the edge of your seat as the film races toward the checkered flag.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp (“District 9”), “Gran Turismo” dramatizes the real-life story of Jann Mardenborough (a delightful Archie Madekwe), a young man from Cardiff, Wales, who seeks to parlay his skill in the racing simulator video game Gran Turismo to the race tracks of the world.

But before our wannabe race-car driver can don his first helmet, he must overcome his first major obstacle: reality vs. aspiration. Jann may have spent countless hours studying the world’s race tracks in the video game world, but his enthusiasm leaves his father (Djimon Hounsou, proving yet again the man is capable of conveying an entire conversation with just his soulful eyes) less than impressed.

But opportunity screeches onto the scene in the form of GT Academy, a joint venture between Nissan Motor Co. and Sony (which publishes Gran Turismo) that would offer the most skilled players — including Jann — a chance to professionally race for Nissan. (The film portrays the academy as if it’s in its inaugural year; in reality, the program was in its third year by this point.)

Jann, to the surprise of no one perhaps other than his own family, not only secures a spot on the reality TV-style competition, but wins the whole thing. But yet again, he must face the reality of the situation: This isn’t a video game anymore.

Under the watchful eye of trainer Jack Slater (David Harbour, who continues to perfectly encapsulate the curmudgeon with a heart of gold and adds a much-needed spike of realism here), we watch Jann take a spy thriller-style world tour, from Vienna to Dubai, as he tries to prove his worth. And here’s where the movie, and Blomkamp’s previous work as a special effects artist, truly shines.

More than any recent video game adaptation, “Gran Turismo” channels what it feels like to play a video game. The sweeping camera angles, the trophy-style pop-ups, the stunning visual breakdown of the race cars: You feel like you’re in the driver’s seat with Jann, speeding around dangerously tight corners, debating whether you can pass the driver in front of you, calculating if it’s worth the risk to climb the leaderboard.

And that’s not even mentioning the race sequences themselves. Jacques Jouffret’s cinematography dazzles in its fluidity, on a par with some of Sony’s most impressive video game animation work. Gran Turismo developer Polyphony Digital should be proud.

In all honesty, “Gran Turismo” isn’t much more than marketing for the video game coated with a cheer-inducing veneer. But for two hours, you, like Jann, can feel the rest of the world fall away and experience something joyful. It’s predictable yet infectious, charming if a little cheesy at times. It’s basically nerdy “Fast & Furious”: less sex appeal, more heartwarming cheering for the hero. For “Gran Turismo,” it works.