Movie review

You see Gina Rodriguez’s infectious, light-up-the-sky smile only a couple of times in “Miss Bala,” and it’s just enough to make you wish that she were in a different movie. A remake of an acclaimed 2011 Mexican film of the same title, the film casts Rodriguez as Gloria Fuentes, a young Los Angeles makeup artist who travels to Tijuana to help her friend Suzu (Cristina Rodlo) compete in a beauty pageant. Minutes into the film, the two women go to a party that gets infiltrated by a criminal organization — and just like that, Suzu gets kidnapped. Gloria, desperate to find her, becomes a pawn between the worlds of law enforcement and cross-border crime; both of which, in this case, are corrupt.

It’s a fairly rote premise for a movie, and director Catherine Hardwicke makes from it a fairly rote movie. (Worth noting here, for those following the ongoing story of female filmmakers’ underrepresentation in Hollywood: The talented Hardwicke — who debuted with the searing “Thirteen” and directed the only decent “Twilight” movie — hasn’t made a feature film in four years.) While it’s refreshing to see a Latina woman as an action hero, you wish Gloria was a more fully fleshed character. Rodriguez gamely runs in heels, handles guns, and expresses fear, bewilderment and determination, but the character as written is curiously passive — things happen to her, and she reacts. We don’t get much of a sense of who Gloria is before the action starts, and we don’t after, either. If the action were truly thrilling, this wouldn’t matter — but it isn’t.

“Miss Bala” isn’t terrible, as movies released at this time of year tend to be; Rodriguez does just enough to keep things mildly interesting, particularly a fleeting moment near the end where Gloria’s required to fake an emotion. (Rodriguez does it the way Gloria would do it — i.e. not very well — but doesn’t overplay things; it’s an elegantly layered bit.) But you watch it wishing it were something else, and looking forward to seeing Rodriguez shine in something better.

_____

★★ “Miss Bala,” with Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Aislinn Derbez, Matt Lauria, Cristina Rodlo, Anthony Mackie. Directed by Catherine Hardwicke, from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on the Spanish-language film of the same title. 104 minutes. Rated PG-13 for sequences of gun violence, sexual and drug content, thematic material and language. Opens Feb. 1 at multiple theaters.