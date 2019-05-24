Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

It’s got a flying carpet. It’s got an enchanted lamp. It’s got a shape-shifting genie. But alas, Disney’s live-action remake of its 1992 animated classic “Aladdin” lacks real magic. Rating: 1.5 stars out of 4.

Though “Booksmart” is populated by a funny cast of supporting characters, Olivia Wilde understands that this movie is about the pair at its center: type-A Molly and idealistic Amy, two booksmart best friends who go off on an epic evening of adventure. Rating: 3.5 stars out of 4.

“Brightburn.” A child from another planet comes to Earth, but rather than being a savior, he unleashes superhero horror. Rating: 1.5 stars out of 4.

“Photograph,” a rom-com that is compelling in a slice-of-life way, particularly regarding class in India. The New York Times does not provide ratings.

What happens when being isolated, away from civilization is portrayed through two pioneer families in “The Wind.” The New York Times does not provide ratings.