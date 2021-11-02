You’d think that James Ivory, half of the title team that created a series of beautiful literary adaptations known as Merchant Ivory films, would hail from a charming town in England, or a sophisticated European capital. But you’d be wrong: He’s from the Pacific Northwest — Klamath Falls, Oregon, to be precise, where he saw his first movie in 1933 at the Pelican Theater on Main Street, when he was 5 years old.

It’s an experience he describes in the opening essay of his new memoir, “Solid Ivory” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $30) — the beginning of a life spent immersed in movies as a director, writer and producer. Initially inspired by the work of Satyajit Ray and Jean Renoir, Ivory began his career making films in India. At a New York screening of one of those films in 1961, he met the Bombay-born producer Ismail Merchant — and a long artistic and personal partnership began. Their films together included “A Room with a View,” “Howards End,” “The Remains of the Day” and many more; their life together ended with Merchant’s death in 2005. Now in his 90s, Ivory continues to work in film; in 2017, he became the oldest person to win a competitive Oscar, for the screenplay “Call Me By Your Name.” And he regularly returns to the Northwest, spending time every summer in his family cabin at Lake of the Woods, Oregon. (He’s skipped the last two years, due to the pandemic, but plans to go next summer.)

Ivory writes about all these experiences in the multiple essays that make up “Solid Ivory” — a book that, as he said last month in a phone interview from his longtime home in New York’s Hudson Valley, is made up of “bits and pieces,” written over many years. While there are a few new essays in it — portraits of Merchant and writer Ruth Prawer Jhabvala (the longtime third member of the Merchant-Ivory artistic team), and a piece on the making of “Call Me By Your Name” — most of it was written long ago, collected and edited with the help of novelist Peter Cameron. In the spirit of the book, here are bits and pieces from our conversation.

On working with actors

In the book, Ivory cites a phrase from Renoir: “The film director is not a creator but a midwife. His business is to deliver the actor of a child that he did not know he had inside him.” Elaborating on that, Ivory said that even a very experienced actor “needs advice, pushing a bit here and there.” He gave as an example Paul Newman, who played a conservative 1930s lawyer in Ivory’s 1990 film “Mr. and Mrs. Bridge”: “He’d never really done a part like that — he needed a certain amount of guidance,” Ivory said. “That was one of the babies I delivered. He really, finally, was playing his own father. He was drawing on that, and I was certainly referring to both my parents all through (the film).”

On Ismail Merchant

Ivory notes in the book’s portrait that when Merchant first arrived in New York in the late 1950s, he got a part-time job at the ad agency McCann Erickson (depicted decades later in TV’s “Mad Men”). “He was a consummate advertiser, a consummate publicist,” Ivory said. Their working model was one of mutual restraint, with neither interfering much in the other’s domain: Ivory as director, Merchant as producer. “That’s why we got on so well. He didn’t push me around and I didn’t try to interfere in what he was doing. Some of what he was doing, I would have had no possible good influence on — I didn’t know anything about publicity. If anything I backed away from it. He knew what to do.” (Merchant, a renowned chef, was famously “skinflint” with actor wages, Ivory writes. In the book, he quotes Hugh Grant saying of his work in Merchant Ivory films, “I did it for the curry.”)

On Ruth Prawer Jhabvala

Jhabvala, who wrote most of the Merchant Ivory screenplays, was an acclaimed writer of fiction (she won the Booker Prize in 1975 for “Heat and Dust”). This helped her when adapting books written by others, Ivory said: “She wasn’t down on her knees in front of it, afraid to change things or add things if necessary. If she thought some element was missing, that a novel lacked a certain thing, she put it in. That happened with ‘Howards End.’ She felt that E. M. Forster didn’t have that much sympathy or interest in working-class people, that the characters of Leonard Bast and Jacky were undeveloped — not unsympathetic but undeveloped. They needed to be brought to life.” Ivory said he felt the influence of Jhabvala, who died in 2013, behind him when he wrote “Call Me By Your Name,” adapted from the André Aciman novel. “I learned to be quite ruthless with other people’s work, as she was.”

On being in Italy for “A Room with a View”

It was Jhabvala, Ivory said, who originally gave him Forster’s “A Room with a View” to read — the story of a young woman who discovers love and passion on her first trip abroad. At the time, Ivory had not been to Italy for decades, and was delighted by the idea of returning to tell Forster’s story. “I’ll never forget going back to Italy, after all those years,” he said. “In those days, there was no airport in Florence, you had to fly to Pisa and drive. I remember doing that, and stopping along the way to have lunch in some wonderful Italian restaurant, I was just was in heaven.” Ivory said he really didn’t know Florence, where the film’s first half is set, at all; previous trips had focused on Rome and Venice. “When I arrived in Florence, it was all fresh and new to me, as fresh and new to my eye as Lucy Honeychurch seeing everything for the first time. I think it had an effect on the way the film was visualized.” (The use of the Puccini aria from “La Rondine,” in the film’s rapturous kiss scene, “was the invention of our composer, Richard Robbins,” said Ivory. “I was a little doubtful … it seemed to be a little bizarre, but once I saw the scene I went, oh my goodness.”)

On what’s next

Ivory still loves going to the movies (he spoke of going to see Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” the next day), and has two current projects: He’s working on an adaptation of the French autobiographical novel “The End of Eddy” for television, and is “finally” editing a film he shot in Afghanistan in 1960. “It’s a portrait of a vanished place now,” he said. “Afghanistan before the Taliban, before the Russians came, before the Americans — a lost world almost.”