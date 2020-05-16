Director Lynn Shelton touched many hearts in her 54 years. The Seattle-raised Shelton died on Friday of a blood disorder, and news of her passing elicited a flood of tributes on social media from fans and people whom Shelton had worked with in the film and TV industries.
In recent years, Shelton had moved into television directing, and her most recent credits included a string of successes: “Little Fires Everywhere,” the Netflix show based on Celeste Ng’s novel; “The Morning Show,” Apple TV’s series starring Jennifer Aniston, “GLOW;” “Fresh Off The Boat” and “Mad Men.”
“I’ve never seen a crew love a director more than here,” tweeted “GLOW” co-creator Liz Flahive, “She had so much more to give. What a huge loss.”
“Lynn Shelton loved actors, and we loved her back,” actress Mindy Kaling tweeted. “She was a dream on set.”
And as screenwriter April Wolfe noted, “I think it’s going to become very clear exactly how many women filmmakers felt personally encouraged by Lynn Shelton. A lot. She was a role model and a champion of her peers.”
Here’s a collection of tributes to Shelton.
