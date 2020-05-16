Director Lynn Shelton touched many hearts in her 54 years. The Seattle-raised Shelton died on Friday of a blood disorder, and news of her passing elicited a flood of tributes on social media from fans and people whom Shelton had worked with in the film and TV industries.

In recent years, Shelton had moved into television directing, and her most recent credits included a string of successes: “Little Fires Everywhere,” the Netflix show based on Celeste Ng’s novel; “The Morning Show,” Apple TV’s series starring Jennifer Aniston, “GLOW;” “Fresh Off The Boat” and “Mad Men.”

Related Seattle filmmaker Lynn Shelton dies at 54

“I’ve never seen a crew love a director more than here,” tweeted “GLOW” co-creator Liz Flahive, “She had so much more to give. What a huge loss.”

“Lynn Shelton loved actors, and we loved her back,” actress Mindy Kaling tweeted. “She was a dream on set.”

And as screenwriter April Wolfe noted, “I think it’s going to become very clear exactly how many women filmmakers felt personally encouraged by Lynn Shelton. A lot. She was a role model and a champion of her peers.”

Here’s a collection of tributes to Shelton.

SIFF

We are devastated by the loss of Lynn Shelton: an amazing person, artist, mother, and friend. Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/dFDlmeJF26 — SIFF (@SIFFnews) May 16, 2020

Actress Mindy Kaling

Lynn Shelton loved actors and we loved her back. She was a dream on set. Her lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her. She had such a quiet power and I will miss her. Rest In Peace, Lynn. Love you. pic.twitter.com/jGvbSV3fN1 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2020

Producer Jason Reitman

Don’t know how to comprehend the sudden loss of my brilliant friend Lynn Shelton. Her direction was filled with delight. Her films tap-danced through the human experience. Cherishing her movies and mourning the ones we never got to see. — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) May 16, 2020

Actor and producer Mark Duplass

We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss. pic.twitter.com/LcowmbGqum — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 16, 2020

Writer and director Brea Grant

Humpday made me realize I could make a funny, genuine heart-on-your-sleeve movie. This is such a loss. My heart goes out to everyone who loved her and worked with her. https://t.co/kSiJqgNn9Z — Brea Grant (@breagrant) May 16, 2020

Producer and director Ava Duvernay

Lynn Shelton changed my life when she handed me the Directing Award at Sundance in 2012. She announced my name with pride. Handed it to me with love. Rooted for me long after. I can’t believe I’m typing this. Rest In Peace, Beauty. Thank you for your films. And for your kindness. pic.twitter.com/KySqgIdqQd — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 16, 2020

Writer Paul Fischer

There is so much compassion and love in Lynn Shelton’s work. You know how you watch some movies and you can tell the director’s an asshole, somehow? Lynn Shelton movies are the exact opposite. Such artful, innate loving-kindness for everyone in them and those watching. — Paul Fischer (@tencents77) May 16, 2020

Actress Abbi Jacobson

I loved Lynn Shelton's work so much. All her characters are so real and nuanced, and funny, and I wanted to work with her so badly. What a talent. This is such sad news. — Abbi Jacobson (@abbijacobson) May 16, 2020

Producer Matthew A. Cherry

Rest in peace Writer/Director/Producer Lynn Shelton 😥 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 16, 2020

Producer Liz Flahive

For the last three seasons of GLOW, Lynn Shelton always came to play. And I’ve never seen a crew love a director more than her. She had so much more to give. What a huge loss. pic.twitter.com/fJRAxrlZ2k — Liz Flahive (@lizflahive) May 16, 2020

Writer Josh Trank

Lynn Shelton 💔 total genius, an original & courageous artist on every conceivable level.



Her work is so inspiring. Humpday I saw at Sundance in 2009, and it was just so brave and wild. Everyone was floored.



Heart breaking. Emitting so much love to her family and friends. — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) May 16, 2020

Actress Lynn Chen

So shocked to hear about Lynn Shelton. I didn’t really know her, but we bonded over our names and karaoke. Over the years she has been so generous w her advice about filmmaking. I just watched SWORD OF TRUST last week. Her movies always made an imprint and so did she. 💔 — Lynn Chen (@MsLynnChen) May 16, 2020

Writer April Wolfe

You’re gonna hear a lot about how criminally underrated or underseen Lynn Shelton’s Films were, and everyone will be absolutely right. You can watch any one of her movies and see such flourishes of elegance and grace in the mundane. I recommend them all. — April Wolfe (@AWolfeful) May 16, 2020

I think it’s going to become very clear exactly how many women filmmakers felt personally encouraged by Lynn Shelton. A lot. She was a role model and a champion of her peers. https://t.co/GoCB0uwrb2 — April Wolfe (@AWolfeful) May 16, 2020

Advocacy group Women and Hollywood

"Don’t wait for permission to tell your story. Just go out and make it. You really have no excuse not to at this point." — Lynn Shelton on her advice for fellow filmmakers



RIP to an incredible inspiration/filmmaker/human. pic.twitter.com/gYzqsX2Bo2 — Women and Hollywood (@WomenaHollywood) May 16, 2020

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta

Lynn Shelton was one of the wonderful advisors I had the Sundance Labs. I am so sad and in such shock to hear the news of her passing. Her work and her mentorship was deeply affecting to me. Love to her friends and family. RIP, Lynn. — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) May 16, 2020

Film critic Eric Kohn