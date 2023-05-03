Fall is typically considered to be film festival season, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty to check out before then at a wide variety of events in and around Seattle. Here’s a look at what’s coming throughout the summer.

National Film Festival for Talented Youth

The Seattle-based NFFTY is coming to a close, but there are still a couple of more days to check out the programing online. This festival is all about elevating young and emerging filmmakers, ages 24 and younger, whose films you can watch virtually if you hurry.

Online though May 7; all-access virtual pass: $80 for 25 and older, $50 for 24 and younger; nffty.org

TRANSlations: Seattle Trans Film Festival

Another festival you’ll want to hurry to check out, the 18th annual TRANSlations: Seattle Trans Film Festival from Three Dollar Bill Cinema offers virtual as well as in-person screenings at Ark Lodge Cinemas and The Beacon Cinema. This year, the festival will honor the self-proclaimed Queen of Sensual Cinema, filmmaker Isabel Sandoval, who will receive the Trailblazer Award before taking part in a Q&A following the screening of her outstanding film “Lingua Franca,” which she wrote, directed, and starred in.

In-person May 5-6, online May 4-7; Ark Lodge, 4816 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, and The Beacon Cinema, 4405 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; hybrid pass: $75, in-person pass: $50, virtual pass: $50; sliding scale tickets: $13-$30; threedollarbillcinema.org

Cascadia International Women’s Film Festival

This Bellingham-based festival, operating since 2017, is worth the trek to take in a variety of women-directed films at the historic Pickford Film Center. Not able to make it up before it ends on May 7? Online programming will be available May 11-21. From Marie Clements’ upcoming drama “Bones of Crows,” which confronts the horrors of Canada’s residential school system, or Barbara Kopple’s seminal documentary “Harlan County USA,” which accompanied a coal miners’ strike in Kentucky, no one film is like the other at this festival.

In-person May 4-7, online May 11-21; Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., Bellingham; festival pass: $150, virtual pass: $80, individual tickets: $15; cascadiafilmfest.org

Seattle International Film Festival

Needing almost no introduction, the 49th annual Seattle International Film Festival kicks off May 11 with one of its more varied and exciting lineups of films. In addition to showings of buzzed-about festival darlings like the highly anticipated “Past Lives,” which will include a Q&A with writer-director Celine Song for the opening night, and the bittersweet coming-of-age Canadian export “I Like Movies” to close it out, there is also programming specifically centered on local filmmakers. Known as the Northwest Connections category, it includes Sudeshna Sen’s “Anu,” Megan Griffiths’ “Year of the Fox,” Bill Pohlad’s “Dreamin’ Wild” and Clyde Petersen’s “Even Hell Has Its Heroes.”

In-person May 11-21, online May 22-28; variety of area theaters; individual tickets: $15, six-pack: $75 regular price, $63 for members; siff.net

Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival

A partnership between SIFF and the Museum of Pop Culture, the 18th annual Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival is taking place for one night only in June. From stop-motion animated stories about teenagers stumbling upon something unexpected in a graveyard to a cautionary tale about what happens when a Dungeons & Dragons party faces a schism after a breakup, the various visions that await you come from all over the globe.

June 3; SIFF Cinema Egyptian, 805 E. Pine St., Seattle; check site for prices; siff.net

West Sound Film Festival

A relatively new festival that was formerly known as the Port Orchard Film Festival, the West Sound Film Festival is gearing up for its seventh year of showing films at Roxy Theatre in Bremerton. A surprise additional location for screenings will be announced closer to the festival.

Aug. 4-6; Roxy Theatre, 270 Fourth St., Bremerton; check site for prices; westsoundfilmfestival.com