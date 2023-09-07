For lovers of cinema, fall is widely considered to be the best time of the year as film festival season gets in full swing. In Seattle, a bounty of offerings both in the city itself and the surrounding areas are worth checking out over the coming months. With both hybrid and in-person programming, here’s an overview of what’s coming.

Local Sightings Film Festival

The locally made “Fantasy A Gets a Mattress,” a film starring the rapper himself, is merely one part of the Northwest Film Forum’s 26th annual festival that offers virtual and in-person programming. From the documentaries “Even Hell Has Its Heroes” and “back home” to the closing shorts “She Marches in Chinatown” and “Wok Hei,” this showcase for Pacific Northwest film remains a highlight.

Sept. 15-24; Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave., Seattle; $90-$140 for virtual or in-person pass, $100-$150 for hybrid pass ($60 and $75 for NWFF members, respectively), $5-$25 for individual tickets; nwfilmforum.org

Port Townsend Film Festival

Taking place virtually and in-person, the 24th annual festival will be showing more than 50 films at five indoor venues and free outdoor screenings of classic films. The folk-rock duo The Indigo Girls will close out the festival with a performance in conjunction with a showing of the documentary about their careers, “It’s Only Life After All.” Tickets are sold out for this concert, but there may be some limited tickets available at the door.

Sept. 21-Oct. 1; multiple locations; $125 for unlimited virtual pass, $245 for unlimited in-person and virtual pass, $15 for one virtual or in-person ticket; ptfilmfest.com

Bainbridge Island Film Festival

A short ferry ride away, this festival has a variety of films with local connections, from the opening-night documentary “This Is Not Financial Advice,” co-directed by Bainbridge High School alum Zach Ingrasci, to the closing-night film “Fancy Dance” from filmmaker Erica Tremblay starring actor Lily Gladstone (who got her start in the city) and co-written by the Seattle-based screenwriter Miciana Alise.

Sept. 21-24; multiple locations; $100 for general pass, $65 for student pass, $15 for one general ticket; bifilmfest.org

Gig Harbor Film Festival

More than 60 films will be screened over the course of this four-day festival, starting with Seattle filmmaker S.J. Chiro’s “East of the Mountains,” starring Seattleitte Tom Skerritt.

Sept. 21-24; Galaxy Theatres Gig Harbor IMAX, 4649 Point Fosdick Drive; $375 for VIP pass, $50 for general admission pass; gigharborfilm.org

Tacoma Film Festival

Going into its 17th year, the festival will also open with “Fantasy A Gets a Mattress.” The centerpiece film will be the documentary “Immediate Family,” which traces the trajectory of music figures including Carole King, Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, Linda Ronstadt and more. The full slate of programming will be announced this month with in-person and virtual films available. (Full disclosure: I am on the jury for this festival this year.)

Oct. 5-12; Grand Cinema, 606 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma; $150 for VIP festival pass ($125 for Grand Cinema members); tacomafilmfestival.com

SIFF DocFest

The third annual festival based solely on and in celebration of documentary filmmaking is returning with an emphasis on in-person programming. The festival’s programming has yet to be announced.

Oct. 5-Oct. 12; SIFF Cinema Uptown, 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle;$100 for festival pass ($75 for SIFF members), individual tickets for $14 ($9 for SIFF members); siff.net

Seattle Latino Film Festival

SLFF returns for its 15th edition with more than 50 films from 23 countries. The opening night of the festival will be a showing of the 2022 film “Undocumented/Indocumentado” with director Christian de la Cortina in attendance. More details are expected to be announced.

Oct. 6-14; multiple locations; $120 for general pass; slff.org

Orcas Island Film Festival

OIFF is known for scooping up some of the hottest upcoming releases from both near and far. Last year, that included the reflective local documentary “Sam Now,” the acclaimed drama “Aftersun” and the Oscar-nominated dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Now going into its ninth year, the festival’s programming is set to be announced in mid-September.

Oct. 11-15; multiple locations; $225-$700 for in-person festival pass, individual tickets go on sale in early October; oifilmfest.org

Social Justice Film Festival

Going into its 11th year, the festival will be holding in-person screenings at partner venues the Northwest Film Forum, University Heights Center and Pacific Tower. Virtual screenings will also take place following the in-person closing reception.

Oct. 11-22; multiple locations; more details to be announced; socialjusticefilmfestival.org

Seattle Queer Film Festival

The theme of the 28th annual SQFF is “Queer Joy Is Cinematic,” with programming screened both in-person at a variety of venues in Capitol Hill and Columbia City as well as virtually for all those in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska.

Oct. 12-29; multiple locations; $250 for hybrid VIP pass, $175 for hybrid pass, $125 for in-person pass, $100 for virtual pass; threedollarbillcinema.org

Tasveer Film Festival

The 18th annual festival, also known as the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival, is back, with virtual and in-person screenings, fireside chats, networking sessions and a red-carpet reception.

Oct. 12-22; multiple locations; $50 for virtual pass, $149 for unlimited in-person pass, $225 for unlimited virtual and in-person pass; tasveerfestival.org

Seattle Polish Film Festival

The 31st annual film festival centered on Polish cinema, produced and presented by the nonprofit Seattle-Gdynia Sister City Association, returns with a new slate of programming.

Oct. 13 -22; more details to be announced; polishfilms.org

Friday Harbor Film Festival

Another documentary film festival, this one takes place on San Juan Island. Now in its 11th year, it will offer both options for virtual and in-person programming later in the fall festival season.

Oct. 26-Nov. 5; multiple locations; more details to be announced; fhff.org