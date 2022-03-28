Movie review

The night after I saw “Everything Everywhere All At Once” I had a dream, in which I took a journey that was chaotic and messy and strangely beautiful. I suspect that dream was heavily flavored by the movie I had just seen, which also fit that description. The dream quickly faded, as dreams do, but the movie is staying with me, turning over and over in my head like stones in a kaleidoscope, ever-shifting. I suspect you could watch “Everything Everywhere All At Once” multiple times and have a different experience every time; it seems like a movie that would always have another angle to reveal.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (the duo behind “Swiss Army Man,” they go by Daniels), “Everything Everywhere” begins with a simple premise: A middle-age woman (Michelle Yeoh) with a chaotic life needs to get her taxes done. For Evelyn, who emigrated from China to California as a young woman with her husband, Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), life is messy in multiple ordinary ways: She’s stressed out by the demands of running the family business (a not-very-successful laundromat) and taking care of her father (James Hong); she struggles to understand her grown daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu); her marriage seems to have lost its way; her apartment is cluttered; and then there’s that IRS audit.

And then, something unexpected happens at the IRS office: Waymond suddenly whispers a command, she switches her shoes (shades of “The Wizard of Oz”; they’re even, appropriately, reddish), and just like that, off she goes — into a multitude of parallel universes, and a parade of unlived lives. In one, Evelyn’s a famous action-movie star (playfully commenting on the great Yeoh’s background); in another, she’s in a world where everyone has hot dogs for fingers; in another, a supervillain — who is also, curiously, Joy — must be battled; in another, she’s a rock on a mountainside. These worlds whoosh together, in a way that’s funny (“I saw my life without you. It was beautiful,” Evelyn tells a dismayed Waymond), action-filled, often confusing and unexpectedly profound. You watch it thinking of Charlie Kaufman’s screenplays (like “Being John Malkovich”) and other wildly creative works that layer multiple universes, but “Everything Everywhere” finds a unique rhythm of its own.

While it feels overlong in places — this is one of those movies that you keep thinking is ending, and then it doesn’t — it’s full of happy gifts, from a masterfully deadpan supporting performance by Jamie Lee Curtis as the IRS agent to some goofily choreographed fight scenes (one involves a fanny pack as weapon) to a glorious central performance by Yeoh, who wryly holds the movie in her (non-hot-dog) hands and never lets it go. Her Evelyn, struggling to understand what’s going on and yet accepting it, is a tower of strength — and, in a beautiful final close-up as she gazes in wonder around her, a beacon of love.