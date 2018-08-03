What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★½ “Christopher Robin” (PG; 104 minutes): As sweet as honey but without the stickiness, director Marc Forster’s live-action adventure is a gentle delight — for children, and for former children. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★½ “The Spy Who Dumped Me” (R; 116 minutes): Even though this comedy has lots of the usual spy-thriller action, it’s truly, weirdly special, thanks to Kate McKinnon. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★½ “The Darkest Minds” (PG-13; 105 minutes): The story is not only derivative of so many other dystopias and kids-with-power sagas, but, and perhaps worst of all, it never even really gets going — a clear and infuriating set up for some future installment. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

“Generation Wealth” (R; 106 minutes): Lust for wealth followed by regretful mea culpas (genuine or otherwise) is something of a pattern in Lauren Greenfield’s deeply depressing, emotionally complicated documentary. Full review. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. SIFF Cinema Uptown.  — Jeannette Catsoulis, The New York Times

