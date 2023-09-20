Movie review

“Dumb money.” It’s a less-than-flattering phrase for individual retail investors, one that points to the average person’s lack of institutional backing or knowledge. It’s not necessarily meant to be insulting, but then again, how could anyone take it otherwise?

But what happens when that dumb money takes a wild leap of faith? When one man decides to invest in a flailing company because he sees something there that Wall Street doesn’t? When his investments become the stuff of Reddit legends, prompting thousands of everyday investors to sink their savings in a risky bet that could change their lives?

Well, you get “Dumb Money,” a hilariously crude, anthem-worthy tour de force that pits the Davids of normal America versus the Goliaths of Wall Street and will leave you both cheering and seething by the time the credits roll.

Based on Ben Mezrich’s 2021 book “The Antisocial Network,” “Dumb Money” captures the true story of the whiplash-inducing days of January 2021, when retail traders banded together on Reddit (particularly the subreddit WallStreetBets) to purchase GameStop stock and to push back against the hedge funds that had shorted said stock (in effect, betting to the tune of billions of dollars that the brick-and-mortar video game store would fail).

The film isn’t subtle: There are everyday heroes and Disney-esque villains, and never the two shall meet in this star-studded ensemble cast. Director Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya,” “Cruella”) and screenwriters Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo hardly hide their intentions, making sure we’re meant to be rooting for Keith Gill (Paul Dano), an ordinary financial analyst (not one of those Wall Street Bro types, of course) from small-town Massachusetts. The father of a young child (his wife, Caroline, is portrayed by a charming Shailene Woodley), he shares his insight and spreadsheets with his viewers (America Ferrera’s nurse, Talia Ryder and Myha’la Herrorld’s college students, all of whom are in some amount of debt) while donning cat T-shirts and dipping chicken tenders in wine in the basement of his very average home. In the middle of the COVID pandemic, it’s not hard to see why people would flock to that type of energy. (The fact that the stock continues to rise in price doesn’t hurt either.)

“Dumb Money” crackles with that kind of whip-smart energy, from Pete Davidson’s ridiculous but endearing antics as Keith’s brother to Anthony Ramos’ disaffected GameStop employee (whose TikTok-worthy dance of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” is worth the price of admission alone).

Even the antagonists have their moments. Sebastian Stan’s portrayal of Vladimir Tenev, the co-founder and CEO of trading platform Robinhood (which becomes a villain itself thanks to its shenanigans late in the movie), might actually be the definition of awkward. And Nicolas Karakatsanis‘ cinematography is quick to close in on our insidious billionaire hedge fund managers (Vincent D’Onofrio, Nick Offerman, Seth Rogen) as they first laugh at the dumb money — and then realize just how much trouble they’re in when their efforts to break the retail investors doesn’t go according to plan.

The film leans heavily into its social media roots: It’s crass and vulgar, prone to righteous anger and group mentality, and forever immersed in the bluish glow of cellphones. But it also highlights how, especially during the turbulent times of COVID, social media could be a lifeline, a way to connect with other people.

“You made me feel a part of something,” says one of the many people who holds the line with Keith. We may know how this strange saga ends, but “Dumb Money” will make you feel something, too. Whether that’s jubilation for the Davids or rage at the Goliaths, well, isn’t that kind of the point?