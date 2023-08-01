FRUITLAND, Stevens County — In the late 1970s, nestled in the sprawling farms of Eastern Washington, an enduring work of music was born. It was the creation of Donnie and Joe Emerson, two brothers with a dream from Fruitland, who made an album that would change their lives — it just wouldn’t do so exactly when they expected it to.

As teenagers in a recording studio that their father, Don Emerson Sr., built for them on their family farm, they produced “Dreamin’ Wild” and released it into the world with little response. Decades later, in 2008, it was rediscovered then rereleased by Seattle record label Light in the Attic and became a surprise hit. It’s a tale that’s become a legend for music fans that’s still unfolding for the people who lived it. The latest chapter is the story being brought to the big screen in the locally shot film “Dreamin’ Wild.”

Releasing nationwide on Aug. 4 after premiering at the Seattle International Film Festival, as part of its Northwest Connections programming, and the Venice Film Festival, it’s directed by longtime producer and Gonzaga University alum Bill Pohlad, who previously made the acclaimed 2014 film “Love & Mercy” about the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson. Like that, this new film isn’t your typical biopic. It isn’t about the wild ride to stardom and the subsequent fall. Instead, it’s a subtle look at the experience of achieving musical fame later in life. To hear it from the Emersons themselves, it’s a testament to family just as it is to the music.

In an interview at his home in Fruitland where the film was shot with the studio still standing next to it, Joe Emerson, who is played by Walton Goggins, reflected on the film and the emotions it elicits in regards to how his relationship with brother Donnie Emerson, who is played by Casey Affleck, was brought to life from his memories.

“I knew that the story wasn’t going to be exactly how things happened. They’ve got that artistic license where they can do certain things, but I’d say 98% of it’s true. As long as it wasn’t offensive to my mom, I was happy with it — and I am happy,” Joe Emerson said. “You do see times where it was rough and it was not easy. But you kind of need those times, too, because if you don’t go through those rough times, you won’t appreciate the good times. I think that was why it was maybe meant to be to come now for us. Maybe this is better because we can appreciate this more.”

For Donnie Emerson, who now lives in Spokane and continues to perform with his similarly talented wife Nancy, the passion for music has never wavered. They’ve continued to work and have a new original song, “When a Dream Is Beautiful,” that’s woven into the fabric of the film in a standout scene near the end.

“The film does talk about how I was going back and forth trying to figure out what I was going to do moving ahead,” Donnie Emerson said in a phone interview. “That was just because I was grappling with how the music took off and I was trying to live in the moment …. That’s where I’m at right now. I’m appreciating those songs and making them now for myself.”

The beginning of this latest journey came when Pohlad first visited the family years ago. Speaking in Seattle when the film premiered at SIFF in May, the director said an early conversation with Donnie Emerson made him realize that this was the story he wanted to tell.

“It was like a miracle,” Pohlad said. “On the way home, Donnie kind of burst into tears. It gets your attention and convinced me that I wanted to do a movie. That’s really, for me, what the movie is about. It’s about authenticity. These people are the salt of the earth and they don’t behave like movie characters.”

That desire for authenticity was shared by Donnie Emerson as their conversations brought everything rushing back.

“Bill just has a certain way about him. He makes it easy for you to open up,” he said. “It was just unbelievable the talks we used to have. It made me kind of emotional because we were driving on the same road where my dad used to talk to me about these certain situations in life.”

This is a story that wasn’t just about the brothers either as Nancy Emerson, who is played by Zooey Deschanel in the film, became an integral part of bringing a musical authenticity to the various facets of its creation.

“That’s us playing,” Nancy Emerson said. “You’ll see the credits that Donnie and I did the music, which is really nice because it’s one thing to have a movie made about your past story, but to see these credits go up with your name as instrumentation, songwriting, singing, this is huge for Donnie and I.”

For Salina Emerson, the matriarch of the family and a skilled musician herself who performed several songs while sitting down for an interview, each moment of her sons being recognized for their music can be traced back to her going door to door to sell the album with Joe Emerson driving her around in his pickup.

“Some people would say, ‘No, thank you,’ and you go, ‘OK.’ You smile and you wave thanks. Then I go to someone else, knock on their door. Some bought from me, some didn’t,” Salina Emerson recounted. “We just support each other.”

The Emerson family got the opportunity to see the film in an early screening in Spokane that brought Salina and Don Emerson Sr., who had recently survived a stroke, to the theater in style with a limo. Speaking from his Fruitland home, with photos of his family all around him, the patriarch’s eyes light up with pride when he begins speaking of the film about his family.

“We’re a pretty close family. We love and support,” he said with a smile. “How many people have you seen that have had a movie made of them and they’re still alive?”

One of the final scenes in the film, one about forgiveness between father and son, brings this all home.

“It’s everything I felt. I’m sure there are a lot of children out there that feel guilty for their parents that put everything into them even though they’ve worked hard for it. We worked hard on that farm. The film doesn’t touch on that as much as I wanted it to, but that’s OK, you can only do so much. It’s about how someone puts that much effort into you, like your mother and father, and they go to bat for you. My dad always knew. It was something he wanted because he just knew that we had it,” Donnie Emerson said. “All of this stuff is really what families are all about. They stick together because they endure the ups and downs.”