Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★ “Downton Abbey” (PG; 122 minutes): Let’s just say this: If you loved the TV series, this movie is for you. If you remained utterly indifferent to the “Downton” phenomenon — it isn’t. Go see “Hustlers” or something — it’s good! Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★ “Ad Astra” (PG-13; 123 minutes): Brad Pitt gives a thoughtful, interesting performance as a veteran astronaut who is summoned by the U.S. government and asked to go on a mission: to return to outer space and attempt to contact his astronaut father (Tommy Lee Jones). An odd combination of space adventure, psychological thriller and moody tone poem, the film stops just short of dazzlement. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald

Also opening

★ “Rambo: Last Blood” (R; 101 minutes): Can someone please put John Rambo out of his misery? The ’80s franchise has long-since grown cold. Sylvester Stallone’s once-iconic character lumbers to the finish line in this flaccid fifth installment, which is a Frankenstein’s monster of badly photocopied references to the previous movies, limply strung together with the laziest of screenplays. This time, an adopted niece of sorts (Yvette Monreal) runs away across the Mexican border and ends up trafficked into sexual exploitation. Rambo’s gonna rip their collarbones out one by one. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★½ “The Sound of Silence” (not rated, for mature audiences; 85 minutes): Peter (Peter Sarsgaard) is a “home tuner,” able to detect the imperceptible frequencies coming from, say, your refrigerator or toaster — which in turn are affecting your mood and behavior. Ellen (Rashida Jones) is stressed and can’t sleep, and friends have suggested that Peter can help. It’s a boldly quirky premise, but we sometimes can’t tell if the filmmakers themselves buy into it. There are moments in which the movie seems to veer decidedly toward self-knowing comedy but never quite gets there, and then turns so sad as to be tragic. The lead performances, though, are compelling. Varsity. — Jocelyn Noveck, The Associated Press

★★½ “Villains” (R; 89 minutes): Four solid acting jobs and a story that dances closely enough to reality to be truly scary make Dan Berk and Robert Olsen’s low-budget offering work. Bill Skarsgård (“It”) and Maika Monroe (“It Follows”) play in-love criminals looking to move to the honest life in Florida sunshine. Their plan gets stalled when they run out of gas on a highway. Their solution is to steal a car from the only house within miles. It’s a decision they soon regret; the couple who own the home (Jeffrey Donovan, Kyra Sedgwick) have a villainous streak and a dark secret in the basement. Multiple theaters. — Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service

“Give Me Liberty” (not rated, for mature audiences; 110 minutes): Kirill Mikhanovsky’s wonderful second feature is a full-blown farce on wheels, a master class in controlled, escalating chaos. It is also a heady and rambunctious state-of-the-union address, a movie in which a crowded, noisy medical transport van becomes a microcosm of a divided city and perhaps even a divided nation. (The Los Angeles Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) In English and Russian, with subtitles. Grand Illusion. — Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times