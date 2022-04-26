Have you been missing going to the movies, or are you still streaming at home and you’ve gotten to the end of your Netflix queue? Did you miss the Seattle International Film Festival, or did its smaller-than-usual, earlier-than-usual lineup leave you wanting more?

Here are four local film festivals you should check out.

Seattle Black Film Festival — April 29-May 1

It sounds reductive to say you could see a movie by the next Ava DuVernay or Barry Jenkins at the Seattle Black Film Festival — except in years past, both of those filmmakers had their early films screened here. The Seattle Black Film Festival is back for its 19th year at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center in the Central District, both in-person and online. langstonseattle.org/home/sbff

Films: 40+

Streamable? Yes

TRANSlations: Seattle Trans Film Festival — May 5-8

One of only two transgender film festivals in the U.S., according to its organizers, TRANSlations: Seattle Trans Film Festival is in its 17th year of featuring films by, for and about trans, gender-nonconforming and nonbinary people from around the world. This year, films will be available via streaming from May 5-8 or in-person on May 7 at the Northwest Film Forum. threedollarbillcinema.org/translations-2022

Films: 17

Streamable? Yes

Cascadia International Women’s Film Festival — in-person May 12-15; online May 19-30

Take a drive up to Bellingham for this film festival featuring shorts, documentaries and feature films by women from 12 countries — as well as panels on films as activism or a conversation with director Martha Coolidge. Or: Stay home, and watch it virtually the week after. cascadiafilmfest.org

Films: 32

Streamable? Yes

North Bend Film Fest — Aug. 4-7

This festival harnesses the cult status of its setting — the main place where David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” was filmed — to bring you cult classics, indies, documentaries and shorts from the breadth of the genre film industry. Last year featured a 20th-anniversary celebration of “Donnie Darko”; this year’s lineup has yet to be announced. northbendfilmfest.com

Films: To be announced

Streamable? To be announced