Dinner at a Movie — the brainchild of food writer Bethany Jean Clement and movie critic Moira Macdonald — has been searching out movie theaters that serve real, or real-ish, food and drink for five-plus years now. (Most recently, we drank margaritas with “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” at Cinebarre and endured “Cocaine Bear” with the help of the posh recliners at IPIC. And yes, we have consumed the macaroni and cheese balls at AMC Theatres, and lived to tell the tale.) And while we’re still pursuing that goal, summer breezes called us to try something different this month: a Dinner at a Movie road trip, featuring a historic theater, a nearby restaurant and the miracle that is ferry popcorn.

The Journey

Bethany: We’d been meaning to go to see a movie at the Starlight Room in absurdly scenic Port Townsend for literal years. I believe my slightly cavalier attitude toward the vagaries of the Washington State Ferries schedules panicked Moira a bit, but after checking the redundantly named Travel Alert Bulletins for delays (and beware, they are myriad, particularly in the summertime — be sure to look at st.news/WSF-bulletins), we adjusted our departure to an hour earlier than we’d planned. Soon we’d set sail across glinting Puget Sound for the glorious Olympic Peninsula.

Moira: On a recent sunny Thursday, cars had about an hour’s wait midday at the Edmonds terminal (you’ll need to drive to reach Port Townsend). Not too bad! And let us doff our currently nonexistent hats to the ferry employee who was NOT about to allow some dude to get away with cutting ahead of us in line.

Bethany: I may have HAHA’d through our open car windows as we passed by this miscreant. All aboard for non-line-cutters! The crossing takes just a half-hour, but it behooves one to pop up topside for a bit of summertime sea air — on a hot day, it’s exceptionally nice and cool out there — and, also, ferry popcorn. Ferry popcorn is surprisingly good popcorn.

Moira: Ferry popcorn is magic! How is it possible to make popcorn that good without an adjacent movie screen?

Bethany: They must deploy the movie-theater-magic orange powder known as Flavacol! The drive upon docking in Kingston also rates as practically supernatural, with the road winding through captivatingly picturesque farmland and the slightly Stepfordian yet highly charming old-timey village of Port Gamble. Our jazz radio station faded in and out as we oohed and ahhhed at trees, llamas and life on the Olympic Peninsula in general.

Moira: It’s about an hour’s drive from the ferry dock to Port Townsend, which is just enough time to catch up on gossip, appreciate the scenery and start to feel hungry for popcorn again.

Bethany: While Moira, being extremely smart, visits this little seaside spot on the regular, I couldn’t think of the last time I’d been, and I found Port Townsend utterly lovely, with a gorgeous little late-1880s downtown set right on the water. The architecture knocks one’s socks off, and the place runs rife with eateries, drinkeries, bookstores and shops for all your dreamcatcher and windsock needs. Also, ice cream — everyone in town seems to be walking around eating ice cream, many of them opting for the inclusion of gummy candies on top, which we agreed should be served separately. Who wants hard, cold gummies with their ice cream? We also needed to save room for both more popcorn and our post-matinee dinner. After some leisurely strolling, we made our way to …

The Theater

Moira: … one of my favorite places on Earth: the enchanting Rose Theatre, in a former 1907 vaudeville house right smack in the middle of downtown. It’s under new management: Rocky Friedman, who lovingly restored and reopened the Rose back in 1992, sold the three-screen theater earlier this year to Port Townsend locals George Marie and Michael D’Alessandro — who, at least so far, seem to be wisely keeping things just as they were, including the lovely third-floor Starlight Room.

Bethany: We climbed the 55-step, ornate-wood-trimmed stairway with mounting excitement. A sky-high (for Port Townsend) theater in a historic building is pretty much the definition of Dinner at a Movie’s cup of tea — or glass of prosecco, as the case may be. We acquired these and popcorn, of course, in the fabulous lobby and proceeded to the theater, which gave every appearance of being an actual ballroom, with seven majestic crystal chandeliers and views of Admiralty Inlet and the Cascades through huge windows of wavy antique glass.

Moira: A note for those visiting the Starlight Room: Arrive early, so as to pick your favorite couch or squishy armchair! The theater doesn’t have the traditional rows of seats, but an eclectic array of antique furniture, each piece of which I could have happily transported to my own living room immediately.

Bethany: As we sank into our velvet couch with its bank of throw pillows, noting the ideal ambient temperature and gazing out at an unbelievably quaint little white church on the nearby hill, we died of happiness.

Moira: Indeed. These are our ghosts writing now. We almost didn’t need a movie — we could have contentedly sat at the Starlight until we expired of old age, or got kicked out by management — but we watched one anyway.

The Movie

Bethany: We’d chosen, for maximum feelings, to see “Past Lives,” for which a courteous Starlight representative gave an informative and not overly long introduction — a nice touch.

Moira: Which he concluded with, “Thank you for your attention and for joining us under the chandeliers today.” Like we weren’t already in love with this place.

Bethany: The amount of fabric involved in the curtains that transform the ballroom aerie into a movie theater is impressive! As the gentleman drew them, the room grew completely dark except for those chandeliers glowing faintly above and a little candlelight on our prosecco-holding table — both things you never knew you deeply wanted in a moviegoing experience, but turns out you truly do.

Moira: It’s just a ridiculously lovely way to watch a movie. And “Past Lives,” appropriately, is a gem, about love and time and roads not taken. Written and directed by Celine Song, it’s about two childhood friends who reconnect many years later; one is now married, the other still carrying a delicate torch.

Bethany: The literary quality here — Song was originally a playwright — somehow fit this day and this setting like a glove. The contemplation of all the things in life that take a loved one away from you, or you away from a loved one — of everything that, in the end, is not to be, at least not in this life … this film is like pressing gently on a bruise. It’s also shot in a quietly lyrical way, rendering the mundane — two stairways diverging, reflections in a puddle, the metal of the subway — poetic.

Moira: The puddles in this movie are absolute works of art. And I loved how gently Song’s script explored the idea of how Nora, the main character, could be in love with one person, and yet have another person mean home to her.

Bethany: I cried a small puddle.

Moira: Me too. Which made us both hungry. After the movie, we reluctantly left the Starlight Room — we shall return! — and headed to …

The Dinner

Bethany: Walking uptown in Port Townsend is an exercise in elevation, with the quiet streets lined with sweet, period-piece houses and many, many deer. Deer just meander about here, and while they’re apparently a menace to local yards, it certainly makes for a cute experience for the visitor. We pushed our way through them to Finistère, which owners Scott Ross and Deborah Taylor opened in 2017, serving “end of the land — at the source,” as their motto goes. The gray-on-gray wainscoted dining room is quite pleasant, and so, too, looked the outdoor patio on such a fine summertime’s evening.

Moira: Finistère is fairly fancy as Port Townsend goes, by which I mean a bit pricey. But it’s very pretty and the service is warm, and though my fettuccine seemed like it should have had a few more clams …

Bethany: … my scallops were perfectly seared, still plush within. We feared cocktails would enweary us for the drive and ferry home, but a glass of wine was in order, as befits a day trip. Then, coffee!

Moira: And a truly delicious ice cream for dessert — vanilla with local-raspberry ripple, made in-house. Perfect. Then time to wave goodbye to Port Townsend and head back to the ferry, which we managed to miss in fairly spectacular fashion. First in line for the next one, though!

The Overall Impression

Bethany: The only thing that tempers my complete infatuation with the Starlight Room is the pale quality of the popcorn — the ferry does it better. And as far as Port Townsend goes, I’d go back in a heartbeat, rain or shine, and would very much prefer to stay longer. Maybe forever.

Moira: I think the Rose popcorn was having an off day. I’ve had it before, and I’ll have it again, and to me, it’s always perfect. As is a Day Out, with a friend and a car and a sunny afternoon-fading-beautifully-into-evening. At one point, as we walked to dinner, you just turned to me and said, “How lucky are we?” Indeed.

Bethany: Indeed! Take a friend on a day trip to Port Townsend, and soon — in this life, it’s too good to pass up.