Movie review

A more self-impressed movie than “Dicks: The Musical” would be hard to imagine.

Lordy, its makers are in love, love, love with what they’re wrought, and they proclaim that love AT THE TOPS OF THEIR VOICES.

Characters don’t say their lines, they BRAY them. Every line, all the time.

No modulation here. No hint of subtlety. Nowhere. No how.

“Dicks” is the work of stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, first-timers on the big screen who have expanded a 30-minute, two-person off-Broadway stage production into a screeching train wreck that runs less than an hour and a half yet feels infinitely long.

It’s a comedy, but laughs are scarce. The core joke: Jackson and Sharp, who wrote the piece and star in it, play identical twins. They look nothing like each other. Funny, yes? Er, not really. Not after the initial reveal, which comes in the first scene. It’s a matter of: Ha. OK. What else have you got?

The brothers are obviously gay but proclaim at the outset their heterosexuality, bragging in musical numbers about their machohood and lust for women.

It is indeed a musical (see title), but its tunes are forgettable and its dance numbers graceless and feverishly energetic. You won’t be humming these tunes after the lights come up and you’re driving home from the theater.

The picture practically ruptures itself pursuing its goal of being aggressively transgressive. It wraps up with an anthem crudely dinging religion and a closing scene celebrating incest.

It’s as if Jackson and Sharp, along with director Larry Charles (best-known feature: “Borat”), sat down and tried to outdo each other figuring out ways to give offense, snickering all the way.

Dialogue rife with obscenities? Done deal.

A few scenes featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion as the lads’ boss emphasize her talonlike nails and her cleavage.

At one point co-star Nathan Lane is called on to spew food into the gaping maws of two grotesque befanged puppets wearing diapers. Eewww!

And how about a scene featuring flying genitalia? Actually, that is kind of funny, in a disgusting sort of way.

All of this is in service of a story about the twins, separated at birth, discovering their kinship and then resolving to try to persuade their divorced parents to get back together. Lane plays the father and Megan Mullally plays the mom. Dad is gay. Mom is a grave robber. These stars throw themselves into their roles with hectic abandon. They’re game, but their efforts are wasted in a lost cause.

In its desperation to yank laughs out of its audience any way it can, “Dicks” flops and all you’re left with at the end is a sense of boredom. The harder it tries, the more tedious it becomes.