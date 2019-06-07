Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★½ “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (PG; 87 minutes): The key to the appeal of “The Secret Life of Pets” is the filmmakers understand the lovable quirks and characteristics that make our furry friends who they are. In the sequel to the animated hit, it’s more of the same, but with babies and toddlers thrown into the mix. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★½ “The Tomorrow Man” (PG-13; 95 minutes): A doomsday prepper (John Lithgow) and a hoarder (Blythe Danner) walk into a grocery store … and therein lies the meet-cute of Noble Jones’ odd little romantic dramedy. But despite the winning chemistry between the actors, the script ultimately fails the fascinating characters. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh

★★ “Dark Phoenix” (PG-13; 114 minutes): This joyless addition to the long-running “X-Men” franchise, in which the women rise as all-powerful, climaxes with a literal jolting train wreck. It’s a fitting finale for a picture that’s a figurative train wreck as well. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times