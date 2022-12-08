Seattle sex and relationship advice columnist Dan Savage leaned more into the relationship part of his regular job when writing the screenplay for the film “Spoiler Alert” with David Marshall Grant (“Brothers & Sisters”).

“There’s two sex scenes and I did have a lot to do with writing them, but my concern is that people will think that’s all I wrote and that’s not true,” says Savage, who writes the Savage Love column that appears in The Stranger and alternative weeklies nationwide. “This is me being an insecure writer, but there was sex stuff we left out. But I don’t think I’ve ever seen a movie where there’s a gay male couple, one of them dying of cancer, and they have sex.”

The film, directed by Michael Showalter and in theaters Dec. 9, is based on the book “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” by Michael Ausiello, who chronicled his real-life relationship with husband Kit Cowan who died of cancer in 2015. Like the book, the movie, starring Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) as Ausiello and British actor Ben Aldridge (“Fleabag”) as Cowan, depicts the ups and downs of the men’s relationship, a tear-jerker rooted in the specifics of Ausiello’s career (covering TV as founder of TVLine.com) and his childhood obsession (Smurfs, which has a poignant backstory the film explores).

“There were so many moments in the book that as a writer I just admired, like when Michael Ausiello would just go for it and lead into a story and an event or a moment and unpack it,” Savage says. “And then there were those moments when he showed such restraint. He doesn’t write about the moment that he and Kit went to tell Kit’s parents that Kit had cancer. It signaled two things at once: It was so private that he didn’t want to write about it. And on the other hand, it’s such a common experience, having to share or having to hear that kind of news. That was one of those moments in the book that I just was like I want to translate that to the screen.”

As movies based on books go, “Spoiler Alert” is a pretty faithful adaptation. Even so, not everything made the final cut.

“It was very important to Michael and Kit, this cat,” Savage says. “We folded the cat into the story and made sure the cat was threaded through the scenes. Then the cat got cut. That’s Hollywood, right? You get a note from the producers saying, ‘We want the cat,’ and then you spend three days putting the cat in and then they cut the cat.”

Advertising

Savage acknowledges “we’ve certainly seen stories about two gay, white men in New York or on the East Coast recently,” but “Spoiler Alert” adds to the canon of LGBTQ+ representation on film in a different, specific way.

“It’s important to represent the full breadth and scope of our lives, which includes death,” Savage says. “One of the criticisms that I’d heard of the film before it was released was, isn’t it always the way in movies about queer people, somebody has to die? What I think this is representing is every rom-com is a tragedy in the making: Harry buried Sally or Sally buried Harry but somebody buried somebody. Happily ever after ends in funeral homes because none of us are immortal.”

Savage says while he values coming-out stories — he’s particularly fond of Netflix’s “Heartstopper” and “Young Royals” — it’s also important to tell stories about long-term relationships.

“[Coming out] is not the end of the story,” Savage says. “There’s something you come out for, and it’s not just love and it’s not just sex, it’s also to have someone to be there for you. In old films, somebody would get beaten to death or die of AIDS — beaten to death by a virus — but what you see in ‘Spoiler Alert’ is someone being loved to and through the moment of death. That’s what so many people come out for: The hope that you will have people around you at the moment of death, whether that’s a romantic partner or chosen family and friends.”

Although “Spoiler Alert” marks Savage’s first produced movie screenplay, he’s worked on other projects that didn’t get a greenlight for production, including a Hulu series he wrote with Grant, who he’s known since the pair worked on an unproduced HBO project 25 years ago.

“I wanted to write something for television with David about sex and middle age,” Savage says of the more recent Hulu project. “We were both middle age and having sex — not with each other — but the project didn’t go, which was heartbreaking. Lisa Kudrow was attached and it was a gay couple and a straight couple where one of the gay guys becomes friends with the straight woman as their relationships are flailing and falling apart. David and I are both in long-term relationships that haven’t fallen apart and there was a working through of our issues writing about these couples that was very cathartic.”

Advertising

Savage’s previous foray into scripted entertainment, ABC’s 2016-17, Martha Plimpton-starring comedy “The Real O’Neals,” about a traditional Irish-Catholic family with a gay son, turned out different from what Savage pitched to the network. He didn’t write any of it.

“I thought the cast was amazing and the show was good, but it wasn’t what I had imagined and so that process was a little like, ‘Huh,’ ” Savage says. “But that’s not a unique experience and I’m not bitter or anything and I had a lot of input early [in the show’s development].”

Savage says he has several potential filmed entertainment pieces in the works, including at least one limited series but he’s loathe to describe them further.

“I’m just so Catholic and freaked out about jinxing anything,” says Savage. “I’m from a family where you don’t have baby showers because then God will kill your baby. It’s presuming upon God. So I don’t understand these people who announce the project as ‘in development.’ I’m like, ‘That’s such bad luck.’ But maybe I should start because I’ve had a few things in development that I never said a word about publicly that didn’t go. But right now I have a couple of things in development pretty far along that might go, one of which will really surprise people if it [gets made] because it just doesn’t seem like something I would write.”