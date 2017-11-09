Will Ferrell, John Lithgow, Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson star in this crass, sadly inevitable follow-up to the 2015 comedy hit “Daddy’s Home.” Rating: 1 star out of 4.

Will Ferrell, shrieking. John Lithgow, shrieking.

Like father, like son. Those are the behaviors of the characters they play in “Daddy’s Home 2.”

Mel Gibson, grimacing. Mark Wahlberg, shouting.

Movie Review ★ ‘Daddy’s Home 2,’ with Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow, Linda Cardellini, John Cena, Owen Vaccaro, Scarlett Estevez, Didi Costine. Directed by Sean Anders, from a screenplay by Anders and John Morris. 100 minutes. Rated PG-13 for suggestive material and some language. Several theaters.

Father and son don’t get along. That’s the dynamic of their relationship in “Daddy’s Home 2.”

A colossal waste of time and the moviegoer’s dollars. That’s the bottom line of “Daddy’s Home 2.”

The sadly foreordained follow-up to the 2015 comedy hit “Daddy’s Home” finds Ferrell once again playing uber-wuss stepdad Brad Whitaker opposite Wahlberg as Dusty Mayron, the ever-so-macho ex-hubby of Brad’s now-wife, Sara (Linda Cardellini). These opposites repelled in the original picture until, inevitably, they didn’t. Whereupon they became best buds and loving “co-dads” (their term) to their blended brood of quite insufferable tweens.

For the sequel, set at Christmas, director/co-writer Sean Anders introduces the dads of these younger dads, men who are more extreme versions of their sons.

Brad’s dad is a touchy-feely fellow who shows his affection for his offspring by smooching him hard on the lips. A lot. Lithgow overplays the part with such zeal that one fears he’ll rupture something.

Gibson’s character is a womanizing A-type astronaut who despises Brad and his dad — and lets his lad know in no uncertain terms that he thinks the whole co-dad business is emasculating his son.

As for the kids, young Dylan’s (Owen Vaccaro) first stirrings of feelings for the opposite sex are mercilessly made fun of. As for his sister (Scarlett Estevez) and stepsister (Didi Costine), well, let’s watch as these very young ladies get plastered on spiked yuletide punch.

Worst scenes? So many to choose from. My vote goes to the sequence set in a multiplex movie-house where a mass of snowed-in cast members bellow out a song celebrating the wonders of love. Make that: LOVE!!!

Can you feel it? The LOVE? It feels like a slushball in the kisser.