Movie review

Some stories never end, and such is apparently the case with the “Creed” franchise, which is essentially a continuation of the “Rocky” franchise, a staple of the multiplexes since roughly the beginning of time. (Well, OK, since 1976, which is certainly a few lifetimes ago.)

So here we have “Creed III,” a skilled if not exactly fresh installment, which like all the other movies in this franchise features a Very Important boxing match, a training montage, a carefully timed reprise of “Gonna Fly Now” and a hero who eventually prevails, somehow. That hero is Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan, also making his directing debut), son of the late Apollo Creed, who as this film begins is living the good life: Retired from fighting to run a gym, he’s content at his lavish home with his wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson), their adorable daughter Amara (Mila Davis-Kent) and a lot of Hennessy cognac product placement. (Why this child is not named Aphrodite is a mystery for the ages, and a missed opportunity.)

But contentment isn’t going to sell any popcorn, so a figure from Adonis’s past turns up: Damien “Dame” Anderson (Jonathan Majors), with whom Adonis is connected via a violent incident from long ago that landed Dame in prison for 18 years. Now he’s free, and he wants to be a boxer and fight the world champion Felix Chavez (Jose Benavidez). “You think I can snap my fingers and make you a contender overnight?” Adonis asks incredulously, having clearly never seen a movie in this franchise. Yes, that’s the idea — until shadows from the past jolt Adonis, leading him inevitably back to the ring.

Despite a screenplay that has a tendency to spell everything out — this is the sort of movie in which somebody announces early on that a particular very specific tragic thing is most definitely NOT going to happen, which means it will absolutely happen — Jordan keeps things moving along nicely, and gets fine work from the actors, particularly Majors, whose Dame has a poignant, haunted quality. And the boxing scenes are shot with flair; beads of sweat fall like snowflakes, and slow-motion techniques letting us see skin wrinkling in pain upon contact with glove. I watched wishing Rocky Balboa would come wandering in to say something randomly philosophical — the film could have used the off-the-wall jolt he would bring — but alas, Sylvester Stallone elected to sit this one out.

You can see clearly in the final scenes where “Creed IV” might be headed; you can also see that Jordan as a director shows promise well beyond this film. “Creed III” works as well as it needs to, and for the umpteenth film in a franchise, that’s more than enough.