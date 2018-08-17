What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★ “Crazy Rich Asians” (PG-13, 123 minutes): Based on the wildly popular novel by Kevin Kwan, this sparkly, colorful movie focuses on the love story between American-born Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) and Singapore native Nick Young (Henry Golding). Is it as good as the book? No. Did it make the reviewer happy? Oh yes. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★★ “Mile 22” (R, 95 minutes): A spy story starring Mark Wahlberg as the leader of a double-secret CIA assassination squad, “Mile 22” delivers carnage, gunplay, car crashes and explosions with a serrated-edged savagery. Hold on to your seats for this one. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “Puzzle” (R, 103 minutes): A soft-spoken wife and mother (Kelly Macdonald) discovers a talent for assembling jigsaw puzzles and starts to emerge from her shell. This gentle drama is a low-key pleasure. Full review. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★★ “Far From the Tree” (No rating, 93 minutes): Based on the nonfiction best-seller by Andrew Solomon, this emotionally powerful documentary visits several families dealing with dwarfism, Down syndrome, sexual identity, autism and more. Full review. Varsity. — Colin Colvert, (Minneapolis) Star Tribune

★★ “Alpha” (PG-13, 96 minutes): This visually stunning film tells the story of a young Cro-Magnon kid given up for dead who befriends a wolf. While the director’s handling of the material is unfailingly serious the picture tends to stray into the ridiculous. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times