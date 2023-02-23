Movie review

The woods are full of idiots in “Cocaine Bear.” Fueled by greed (some of them), animated by fear (all of them), they flee through the trees screaming, screaming and screaming some more as they’re chased by a bear whose brain has been fried by inhaling a humongous quantity of cocaine.

And there you have it: the essence of the picture.

Ninety percent of the heavy lifting is done by that title. Like “Snakes on a Plane” or “Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” it says it all. The audience self-selects. People with a taste for dismemberments, disembowelments and other forms of ursine-motivated mayhem will be drawn to it like, well, bears to honey. Anyone outside of that niche demographic will give it wide, wide berth.

But for the self-chosen cohort, “Cocaine Bear” certainly delivers blood, guts and, from time to time, laughs.

It’s a comedy, see, coming to you courtesy of director Elizabeth Banks and screenwriter Jimmy Warden.

Banks is a talented hyphenate: an actress whose many credits include the “Hunger Games” movies (she played Effie Trinket in those), the “Pitch Perfect” movies and “Charlie’s Angels.” And prior to her stint in the director’s chair for “Bear,” she also directed “Charlie’s Angels” and “Pitch Perfect 2.”

Her work in “Cocaine Bear” is uneven. The humor is sporadic, hinging mostly on slapstick-style depictions of body parts being flung hither and thither.

The acting is serviceable at best. Keri Russell has the prime role of a mom in a pink pantsuit frantically tracking her rebellious teen daughter (Brooklynn Prince) through the woods, fearing the kid has run afoul of the bear. She’s by far the most sympathetic character in the picture. Which is to say she has a good heart and is not an idiot.

Unlike, say, the drug kingpin played by the late Ray Liotta in his final on-screen role. (He died shortly after completing his work on this movie.) His character is a peevish no-good who shoots people and kicks bear cubs. That last one is a very bad move. Mama bears don’t like that sort of thing. And drug-addled mama bears … well, kiss your intestines goodbye.

The rest of the cast is a motley lot: luckless tourists, lamebrain teen punks, unfortunate law-enforcement officers and bungling drug dealers. Many harbor dreams of fabulous wealth if they can just get their mitts on the fallen coke. Bear bait, most of them.

The script was inspired by a real-life (and death) 1985 incident when a drug smuggler flying a clandestine shipment of cocaine dumped a bunch of bundles over the mountains of eastern Tennessee and bailed out with the intention of collecting them after he landed. However, his parachute didn’t open. Tough break for that guy.

It was later discovered that a bear had found some of the dumped powder, ripped the stash open, inhaled a whole lot of the drug, overdosed and died. Using that incident as a jumping-off point, screenwriter Warden invented essentially everything in “Cocaine Bear,” characters and situations both. Woven into the narrative is a thread about how bears have learned that humans can be counted on to leave tasty tidbits, usually food, lying about in their garbage.

The bear is a CG creation, and a very realistic one at that. Modern-day special-effects magicians have gotten very good at fabricating creatures in their work stations, and this bear is one formidable fanged menace. It’s blessed with something approaching super powers. See the charging bear fly into the back of a speeding ambulance.

As a creature feature, “Cocaine Bear” isn’t bad. Not great, mind you. But not bad.