The long-awaited reopening of Cinerama movie theater, acquired by the nonprofit Seattle International Film Festival earlier this year after a three-year closure, could be helped along financially by the Seattle City Council and the Metropolitan King County Council, both of which have members who are proposing significant grants to SIFF to help get the theater up and running again later this fall.

“I think it’s an example of how the community, the city, the county — how people have been in love with (Cinerama) for such a long time,” said SIFF Executive Director Tom Mara, in a telephone interview, noting that the theater has played “such an important role in bringing cinema to people’s lives. We were really glad to see individuals but also local governments come forward to support this dream.”

City Councilmember Andrew Lewis said he is proposing that Seattle City Council award a grant of $950,000 to SIFF specifically for Cinerama. The funds came, Lewis said, from a windfall in the city’s 2022 admission tax. The admission tax is a 5% charge added to the ticket price that attendees pay to enter many entertainment venues or events in Seattle. The bulk of those funds go into the Seattle Arts Account, which supports programs to keep artists living and working in Seattle.

“We got more of it than we thought we would,” said Lewis of the city tax. “It was a better year than we anticipated, for people going back to things that they pay admission tax for.” His plan is to take the 2022 surplus and “invest that surplus in getting the Cinerama open, activated and part of the fabric of our downtown recovery.”

The proposal, presented in the form of a budget amendment, will be put up for discussion and initial vote by the budget committee relatively soon, with a final vote by the full council to occur before the council’s recess later in August.

Likewise, King County Councilmember Joe McDermott said that he is proposing that the county council award SIFF $1 million to support Cinerama. He said that this would be an allocation of existing federal and state funds received during the pandemic, which needs to be spent by the end of 2024. The proposal will be brought to the budget committee this week and if approved, sent to the full council later in August.

McDermott said that Cinerama is a unique place for film, and that arts and culture are essential to the region. “When SIFF announced that they had agreed to a purchase and were working to finish assembling the funds to seal the deal, I worked to find a way to support preserving Cinerama for our community,” he said.

Cinerama, occupying its Belltown corner at Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street since 1963, has an up-and-down history. Originally opened as a showcase for then-popular three-strip Cinerama films, it quickly adapted to 35mm and 70mm exhibition, but found audiences disappearing for the suburbs in the ‘80s and ‘90s. In disrepair, it was bought by Microsoft co-founder, investor and philanthropist Paul Allen, who reopened it in 1999 after major renovations.

Allen’s company Vulcan ran the theater for two decades, but closed it in early 2020, citing an upcoming renovation. The pandemic shortly followed, and the theater was dark for three years, until SIFF announced in May, on opening night of the annual film festival, that it had purchased the property from Allen’s estate. Sale documents show the theater was purchased for $4.5 million.

Mara said that while some of the city and county money would go toward that purchase price, the bulk of it will be used to get Cinerama reopened — “to get her ready, to hire the team, to put her in a position to open up, as soon as we can,” he said. (Mara refers to Cinerama as “she” or “her,” as one would a ship. “She’s our flagship,” he said.)

He said the goal of a fall opening, announced in May, is still the hope, but there’s currently no timeline or opening date set; the organization is working on job descriptions and awaiting the availability of some funds before posting jobs.

Another question still open: What the theater will be called. The rights to the name Cinerama did not carry over with the sale, so “we have started asking people in the community, kind of informally, what are some good ideas,” said Mara. It’s a process that might take a little time, he said, adding that the theater may reopen in the fall with a temporary name.

SIFF cinema employees voted to unionize earlier this year, and Mara said that there has not yet been a meeting to discuss working conditions. “But we’re ready, willing and able,” he said, “to sit down and discuss what we all think is important about the future of SIFF, about their needs, and to come up with a terrific model of SIFF working with the union to really make the organization stronger.” A union representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lewis said that he was excited about the prospect of Cinerama reopening for the first time as a nonprofit venue, and he spoke of perhaps working with SIFF in the future on subsidized tickets, workforce development (such as paid internships and apprenticeships for projectionist training), and other public benefits.

“It is the premiere movie experience for the Pacific Northwest, right in the heart of the city of Seattle,” he said, “and it is time for us to bring it back in a big way.”