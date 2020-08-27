Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “Tenet,” was once planned to be the movie event of the summer. Originally scheduled to open July 17, it was to have occupied thousands of screens, with packed houses and long lines outside. But the coronovirus pandemic changed all that. Now, after several postponements, it’s opening on a tiny handful of screens in Washington state — though none in Seattle/King County, where movie theaters remain closed under Phase 2 guidelines.

According to Warner Bros.’ official website for “Tenet” tickets, the closest theaters to Seattle that are playing the film are the Century Olympia, the Regal Martin Village in Lacey and the McMenamins Olympic Club Theater in Centralia. All are offering preview screenings of the film beginning Aug. 31; all are in counties that are in Phase 3, which allows movie theaters to reopen at less than 50% capacity. It is unclear whether additional theaters will be added after the official opening date of Sept. 3.

The Blue Fox Drive-In in Oak Harbor has announced on its website that it will be playing “Tenet” from Aug. 31 through Sept. 8. Advance tickets are not available; the theater is first-come-first-served. As of Thursday morning, no other local drive-in was announcing “Tenet” screenings.

In this very strange movie summer, the only place to see new movies (few and far between this season) has been drive-ins, with movies like “Unhinged” and “Bill and Ted Face the Music” making their local premieres outdoors this month.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.