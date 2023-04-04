When Chris Pratt was growing up in Lake Stevens, Snohomish County, he’d spend his summer months dwindling the hours away by playing in the woods and being out in nature.

“I think that’s a big part of why I became a creative person,” Pratt says in a recent phone interview. “We were bored a lot. Oftentimes boredom bears invention.”

Now the 43-year-old’s summers are spent discussing the humongous blockbuster movies he’s the leading man of. Since 2014, Pratt has spent this season promoting “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Jurassic World,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and each of their sequels, as well as “Onward,” “The Tomorrow War” and his Prime Video series “The Terminal List.”

This summer is no different. Next month, Pratt will reprise his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Before then, Pratt has taken on the voice of the iconic video game character Mario in the hugely anticipated animation “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (opening Wednesday in Seattle-area theaters), which acts as an origin story for the world’s most famous plumber, his brother Luigi, as well as Princess Peach, Bowser, Toad and Donkey Kong.

“We don’t know much about these characters from the video games. Even though they’ve been around for 30 years,” Pratt says. “One is red, one is green, they’re plumbers, they’ve got mustaches periodically. Otherwise, they’re just breaking bricks, collecting coins, fighting people and riding around on the Rainbow Road, etc.”

As Pratt started to explore the character of Mario in a deeper fashion, he related to the fact that he’s a family man — so much so that he still lives with his parents — as well as extraordinarily ambitious when it comes to his work as a plumber. “He wants to be special. Both him and Luigi feel like they have a calling in their life, and they haven’t quite reached it. These are all pretty relatable things.”

Pratt also saw similarities between Mario and Luigi and the “blue-collar American experience” he had when he was growing up in Lake Stevens, where, in the late 1980s and 1990s, most people worked as loggers or millworkers or would commute to Boeing Everett Factory.

“I think that’s why they wanted me to voice the character of Mario. You can take the kid out of Lake Stevens, but you can’t take Lake Stevens out of the kid. That sensibility has really helped me when I’ve been playing these blue-collar heroes.”

Pratt was previously living in Anchorage when he and his family moved to Lake Stevens around 1987. “I still have family in Washington. My mom now lives in Arlington. My sister had lived in Everett. I still get up to the San Juan Islands where I have a place. It’s been a while since I’ve been in Lake Stevens, but I spent my whole childhood through graduating high school there.”

It was at Lake Stevens High School where Pratt first got the taste for performing. “There was a really beautiful performing arts center at the school with a great theater. I did my first play there.”

At this point in time, though, Pratt was more interested in sports, in particular football and wrestling. Looking back, Pratt credits these athletic teams as being just as integral for his acting career as any theater class.

“At an early age, I realized I’m actually tougher than I thought. I got pushed into territory where I thought I was going to break, but didn’t. I was also able to get in good physical shape, which has helped me when I have played action-type heroes. It’s also the character building, being part of a team and dedicating yourself to something that’s bigger than yourself. There’s a lot of that in filmmaking and television.”

It was actually at Edmonds Community College (now Edmonds College) where Pratt began to take acting more seriously. He had parts in local productions of “The Crucible” and “Grease,” and would perform various skits from “Saturday Night Live.” At the same time, Pratt was also doing stand-up comedy at Giggles in Seattle. “I just got the bug to perform. I fell in love with it all in Washington. At that point, I never really thought I’d grow up to be an actor.”

Which makes it all the more remarkable that Pratt has become one of the biggest and most popular stars in the world. After starring in “The Lego Movie” and “Guardians” and “Jurassic World” franchises, Pratt has developed an innate sense of what audiences want to see on the big screen. So when he was approached to play Mario, he immediately saw the huge appeal and potential.

“It’s an extraordinary piece of intellectual property. Nowadays, if something is going to be made that costs a lot of money, you need to have that reach. Plus, it was paired with a really great animation studio in Illumination. Business-wise, it just made it a no brainer.”

It also helped that Pratt had his own deep history with Mario and the video games. He even remembers exactly where he first played Mario: Fowlds Dry Cleaners in Lake Stevens.

“After school, my routine was to go to Alfy’s Pizza and check the coin return on the jukebox. People thought the machine would eat their change. But it pooled right at the back. Their hands couldn’t fit. But my little 9-year-old ones did.”

“I’d get quarters, walk over to Fowlds and play Super Mario Bros. Even if I didn’t have quarters, I’d just watch. That really drove me to take the role. It felt like kismet to be able to voice a character that I was so obsessed with as a kid.”