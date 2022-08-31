The inaugural National Cinema Day is right around the corner after the National Association of Theater Owners’ nonprofit Cinema Foundation announced the discount day aimed at increasing movie theater attendance. This means you’ll be able to enjoy $3 movie tickets and a handful of other deals on Saturday, Sept. 3.
All U.S. locations of AMC, Cinemark and Regal will offer $3 tickets for every Sept. 3 showing for all formats, including 4DX, ScreenX, IMAX and RPX. AMC is also offering a $5 fountain drink and popcorn combo.
In addition, Western Washington’s Far Away Entertainment’s seven theaters will offer discounted tickets and a free size upgrade on popcorn. In addition to the discounted tickets, SIFF will offer a 10% discount on new memberships, with new members entered to win 25 free popcorn orders for the year. Big Picture in Issaquah and Majestic Bay Theatres in Ballard will also offer $3 screenings. The $3 ticket prices do not include tax or convenience fees.
Here’s where you can get $3 tickets in the Western Washington area on National Cinema Day:
Anacortes
- Anacortes Cinemas; 415 O Ave.; farawayentertainment.com
Auburn
- Regal Auburn; 1101 SuperMall Way Suite 901; regmovies.com
Bainbridge Island
- Bainbridge Cinemas; 403 Madison Ave.; farawayentertainment.com
- Historic Lynwood; 4569 Lynwood Center Road N.E.; farawayentertainment.com
Bellevue
- AMC Factoria 8; 3505 Factoria Blvd. S.E.; amctheatres.com
- Cinemark Lincoln Square Cinemas; 700 Bellevue Way N.E. Suite 310; cinemark.com
- Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square; 500 Bellevue Way N.E. Suite 340; cinemark.com
- Regal Crossroads; 1200 156th Ave. N.E.; regmovies.com
Bremerton
- Historic Roxy; 270 Fourth St.; farawayentertainment.com
Burlington
- AMC Cascade Mall 14; 200 Cascade Mall Drive; amctheatres.com
Everett
- Regal Everett Mall Stadium 16 & RPX; 1402 S.E. Everett Mall Way; regmovies.com
Federal Way
- Century Federal Way and XD; 2001 S. Commons; cinemark.com
Issaquah
- Big Picture; 35 W. Sunset Way; thebigpicture.net
- Regal Issaquah Highlands; 940 N.E. Park Drive; regmovies.com
Kent
- AMC Kent Station 14; 426 Ramsay Way; amctheatres.com
Kirkland
- Cinemark Totem Lake and XD; 12600 120th Ave. N.E.; cinemark.com
Lakewood
- AMC Lakewood Mall 12; 5721 Main St. S.W.; amctheatres.com
- Regal Lakewood and RPX; 2410 84th St. S.; regmovies.com
Lynnwood
- AMC Alderwood Mall 16; 18733 33rd Ave. W.; amctheatres.com
- Regal Alderwood Stadium 7 and RPX; 3501 184th St. S.W.; regmovies.com
Marysville
- Regal Cinemas Marysville 14; 9811 State Ave.; regmovies.com
Mountlake Terrace
- Regal Cinebarre Mountlake; 6009 244th St. S.W.; regmovies.com
Olympia
- Century Olympia; 625 Black Lake Blvd. S.W.; cinemark.com
Port Orchard
- Regal South Sound Cinema 10; 1435 Olney Ave. S.E.; regmovies.com
Redmond
- Regal Bella Bottega Stadium 11; 8890 161st Ave. N.E.; regmovies.com
Renton
- Regal The Landing; 900 N. 10th Place; regmovies.com
Seattle
- AMC Pacific Place 11; 600 Pine St. Suite 400; amctheatres.com
- AMC Oak Tree 6; 10006 Aurora Ave. N.; amctheatres.com
- AMC Seattle 10; 4500 Ninth Ave. N.E.; amctheatres.com
- Historic Admiral; 2343 California Ave.; farawayentertainment.com
- Majestic Bay Theaters; 2044 N.W. Market St.; majesticbay.com
- Regal Meridian 16; 1501 Seventh Ave.; regmovies.com
- Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX; 316 N.E. Thornton Place; regmovies.com
- SIFF Cinema Uptown; 511 Queen Anne Ave. N.; siff.net
- SIFF Cinema Egyptian; 805 E. Pine St.; siff.net
- SIFF Film Center; 305 Harrison St.; siff.net
- Varsity Theatre; 4329 University Way N.E.; farawayentertainment.com
Silverdale
- AMC Kitsap 8; 10055 Kitsap Mall Blvd. N.W.; amctheatres.com
Stanwood
- Stanwood Cinemas; 6996 265th St. N.W.; farawayentertainment.com
Tacoma
- The Grand Cinema; 606 Fawcett Ave.; cinemark.com
Tukwila
- AMC Southcenter 16; 3600 Southcenter Mall; amctheatres.com
- Regal Parkway Plaza Stadium 12; 5910 S. 180th St.; regmovies.com
Woodinville
- AMC Woodinville 12; 17640 Garden Way N.E.; amctheatres.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.