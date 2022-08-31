By
The inaugural National Cinema Day is right around the corner after the National Association of Theater Owners’ nonprofit Cinema Foundation announced the discount day aimed at increasing movie theater attendance. This means you’ll be able to enjoy $3 movie tickets and a handful of other deals on Saturday, Sept. 3.

All U.S. locations of AMC, Cinemark and Regal will offer $3 tickets for every Sept. 3 showing for all formats, including 4DX, ScreenX, IMAX and RPX. AMC is also offering a $5 fountain drink and popcorn combo.

In addition, Western Washington’s Far Away Entertainment’s seven theaters will offer discounted tickets and a free size upgrade on popcorn. In addition to the discounted tickets, SIFF will offer a 10% discount on new memberships, with new members entered to win 25 free popcorn orders for the year. Big Picture in Issaquah and Majestic Bay Theatres in Ballard will also offer $3 screenings. The $3 ticket prices do not include tax or convenience fees.

Here’s where you can get $3 tickets in the Western Washington area on National Cinema Day:

Anacortes

Auburn

Bainbridge Island

Bellevue

  • AMC Factoria 8; 3505 Factoria Blvd. S.E.; amctheatres.com
  • Cinemark Lincoln Square Cinemas; 700 Bellevue Way N.E. Suite 310; cinemark.com
  • Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square; 500 Bellevue Way N.E. Suite 340; cinemark.com
  • Regal Crossroads; 1200 156th Ave. N.E.; regmovies.com

Bremerton

Burlington

Everett

  • Regal Everett Mall Stadium 16 & RPX; 1402 S.E. Everett Mall Way; regmovies.com

Federal Way

Issaquah

Kent

Kirkland

  • Cinemark Totem Lake and XD; 12600 120th Ave. N.E.; cinemark.com

Lakewood

Lynnwood

Marysville

Mountlake Terrace

Olympia

Port Orchard

  • Regal South Sound Cinema 10; 1435 Olney Ave. S.E.; regmovies.com

Redmond

  • Regal Bella Bottega Stadium 11; 8890 161st Ave. N.E.; regmovies.com

Renton

Seattle

Silverdale

Stanwood

Tacoma

Tukwila

Woodinville

