The inaugural National Cinema Day is right around the corner after the National Association of Theater Owners’ nonprofit Cinema Foundation announced the discount day aimed at increasing movie theater attendance. This means you’ll be able to enjoy $3 movie tickets and a handful of other deals on Saturday, Sept. 3.

All U.S. locations of AMC, Cinemark and Regal will offer $3 tickets for every Sept. 3 showing for all formats, including 4DX, ScreenX, IMAX and RPX. AMC is also offering a $5 fountain drink and popcorn combo.

In addition, Western Washington’s Far Away Entertainment’s seven theaters will offer discounted tickets and a free size upgrade on popcorn. In addition to the discounted tickets, SIFF will offer a 10% discount on new memberships, with new members entered to win 25 free popcorn orders for the year. Big Picture in Issaquah and Majestic Bay Theatres in Ballard will also offer $3 screenings. The $3 ticket prices do not include tax or convenience fees.

Here’s where you can get $3 tickets in the Western Washington area on National Cinema Day:

Anacortes

Anacortes Cinemas; 415 O Ave.; farawayentertainment.com

Auburn

Regal Auburn; 1101 SuperMall Way Suite 901; regmovies.com

Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Cinemas; 403 Madison Ave.; farawayentertainment.com

Historic Lynwood; 4569 Lynwood Center Road N.E.; farawayentertainment.com

Bellevue

AMC Factoria 8; 3505 Factoria Blvd. S.E.; amctheatres.com

Cinemark Lincoln Square Cinemas; 700 Bellevue Way N.E. Suite 310; cinemark.com

Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square; 500 Bellevue Way N.E. Suite 340; cinemark.com

Regal Crossroads; 1200 156th Ave. N.E.; regmovies.com

Bremerton

Historic Roxy; 270 Fourth St.; farawayentertainment.com

Burlington

AMC Cascade Mall 14; 200 Cascade Mall Drive; amctheatres.com

Everett

Regal Everett Mall Stadium 16 & RPX; 1402 S.E. Everett Mall Way; regmovies.com

Federal Way

Century Federal Way and XD; 2001 S. Commons; cinemark.com

Issaquah

Big Picture; 35 W. Sunset Way; thebigpicture.net

Regal Issaquah Highlands; 940 N.E. Park Drive; regmovies.com

Kent

AMC Kent Station 14; 426 Ramsay Way; amctheatres.com

Kirkland

Cinemark Totem Lake and XD; 12600 120th Ave. N.E.; cinemark.com

Lakewood

AMC Lakewood Mall 12; 5721 Main St. S.W.; amctheatres.com

Regal Lakewood and RPX; 2410 84th St. S.; regmovies.com

Lynnwood

AMC Alderwood Mall 16; 18733 33rd Ave. W.; amctheatres.com

Regal Alderwood Stadium 7 and RPX; 3501 184th St. S.W.; regmovies.com

Marysville

Regal Cinemas Marysville 14; 9811 State Ave.; regmovies.com

Mountlake Terrace

Regal Cinebarre Mountlake; 6009 244th St. S.W.; regmovies.com

Olympia

Century Olympia; 625 Black Lake Blvd. S.W.; cinemark.com

Port Orchard

Regal South Sound Cinema 10; 1435 Olney Ave. S.E.; regmovies.com

Redmond

Regal Bella Bottega Stadium 11; 8890 161st Ave. N.E.; regmovies.com

Renton

Regal The Landing; 900 N. 10th Place; regmovies.com

Seattle

AMC Pacific Place 11; 600 Pine St. Suite 400; amctheatres.com

AMC Oak Tree 6; 10006 Aurora Ave. N.; amctheatres.com

AMC Seattle 10; 4500 Ninth Ave. N.E.; amctheatres.com

Historic Admiral; 2343 California Ave.; farawayentertainment.com

Majestic Bay Theaters; 2044 N.W. Market St.; majesticbay.com

Regal Meridian 16; 1501 Seventh Ave.; regmovies.com

Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX; 316 N.E. Thornton Place; regmovies.com

SIFF Cinema Uptown; 511 Queen Anne Ave. N.; siff.net

SIFF Cinema Egyptian; 805 E. Pine St.; siff.net

SIFF Film Center; 305 Harrison St.; siff.net

Varsity Theatre; 4329 University Way N.E.; farawayentertainment.com

Silverdale

AMC Kitsap 8; 10055 Kitsap Mall Blvd. N.W.; amctheatres.com

Stanwood

Stanwood Cinemas; 6996 265th St. N.W.; farawayentertainment.com

Tacoma

The Grand Cinema; 606 Fawcett Ave.; cinemark.com

Tukwila

AMC Southcenter 16; 3600 Southcenter Mall; amctheatres.com

Regal Parkway Plaza Stadium 12; 5910 S. 180th St.; regmovies.com

Woodinville