Movie review

Getting in shape and putting your life together usually, at the movies, passes in a montage. But for many, the non-Rocky legions of us, such transformations require more than inspiring theme music and lifting weights in the snow. And for the title character (Jillian Bell) of “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” that’s especially true.

Brittany is an aimless and broke 20-something in New York who’s startled when her attempt to pry an Adderall prescription from a doctor (Patch Darragh) turns into a recommendation to improve her body mass index. He suggests she changes her hard-drinking lifestyle and lose about 50 pounds.

After getting over her initial offense and perusing Instagram posts that only increase her self-loathing, Brittany decides to go for a run. She starts with one city block. She eventually sets her sights on 26.2 miles. Along the way, she confronts her body-image anxieties, makes new friends and turns into a young, professional adult.

The plot, by writer-director Paul Downs Colaizzo in his feature-film debut, might sound like the kind of hokey motivational story that only a proselytizing jogger or a sneaker clerk would dream up. And some might understandably turn their nose up at a movie that increasingly equates exercise with righteousness.

Not all self-renewal comes via a pair of New Balances, but it does the trick for some, and part of the fun of “Brittany Runs a Marathon” is how diametrically opposed Brittany initially is to the idea. She snarls at her fit neighbor (Michaela Watkins). Faced with the exorbitant fees of a gym membership, she subtly disarms an entire industry by reminding the salesman that, you know, going for a run outside is $0.

Really, the main reason to see “Brittany Runs a Marathon” is Bell. A former “Saturday Night Life” writer, she’s regularly been a bit player in comedies like “Office Christmas Party” and “22 Jump Street,” but this is her first lead role, and she’s stellar in it. Her performance is a deeply layered one, rendering Brittany a very human concoction of sarcasm and bitterness: a young woman in search of her sense of self-worth.

Advertising

Running is only part of Brittany’s path toward getting there, and Colaizzo steers his protagonist through a makeover much more interior than exterior. It takes some likable digressions, too, roping in unconventional supporting players. Utkarsh Ambudkar excels as Jern, Brittany’s unexpected colleague in an enviable dog-sitting gig. Lil Rel Howery, who gives every film he’s a part of a boost, is around occasionally as a brother-in-law. Micah Stock also makes an impression as a jogging pal.

“Brittany Runs a Marathon” starts comically; its first moments, with Brittany working as an usher at an Off-Broadway theater are its funniest. But it grows increasingly earnest. That’s part of the movie’s charm but also what leads it a little off track.

Whereas Andrew Bujalski’s terrific and underseen “Results” (with Cobie Smulders as a personal trainer and Kevin Corrigan as her slovenly client) used fitness as an entry point into the messy, striving lives of its characters, “Brittany Runs a Marathon” narrows its field as it ambles toward a conclusion. It doesn’t exactly lose its footing — Bell keeps a hold of her character too firmly — but some of Brittany’s personality slips away. Losing some weight doesn’t mean you have to lose your sense of humor, too.

_____

★★★ “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” with Jillian Bell, Patch Darragh, Michaela Watkins, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lil Rel Howery, Micah Stock. Written and directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo. 103 minutes. Rated PG-13 for language throughout, sexuality and some drug material. Opens Aug. 30 at multiple theaters.