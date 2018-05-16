This movie is, for better or worse, a commercial for having your book club read “Fifty Shades of Grey” and consequently experience sexual reawakening. Rating: 2.5 stars out of 4.

In “Book Club,” which is to movies what cupcakes are to food, Diane Keaton (who is playing — make of this what you will — a character named Diane) has a romantic moment in a swimming pool, late at night, with Andy Garcia. She is wearing a cozy-looking bathrobe and a hat. A broad-brimmed hat. At night, in the dark, with a bathrobe, afloat in a swimming pool, in which to make out with Andy Garcia. For the record, I bow to no one in my adoration of Keaton and her wardrobe, but things seem to be getting out of hand.

Backing up from the hat (what is it doing there? Isn’t she worried about hat hair? Won’t that brim take Andy’s eye out?), what we have here is a movie about four lifelong friends in a book club — though, to be clear, not a whole lot of reading seems to be going on. All of these women have drop-dead-gorgeous homes and posh lives: Vivian (Jane Fonda) owns a swanky hotel, Sharon (Candice Bergen) is a federal judge, Carol (Mary Steenburgen) is a restaurateur, and Diane is, well, Diane Keaton, as far as I can tell, minus the movie career. (Though I kept wondering if the character’s two grown daughters were fathered by Warren Beatty. I would watch that movie.) Diane, in this movie, wears turtlenecks and giggles a lot and seems to come awfully close to saying “la-dee-dah,” which is to say that she is delightful.

I’m dithering around a bit here, in a Keaton-ish way, but will now cut to the chase: This movie is, for better or worse, a commercial for having your book club read “Fifty Shades of Grey” and consequently experience sexual reawakening. Never mind that somebody points out, quite accurately, that “Christian Grey is mentally ill, you guys,” and nobody points out that reading “Fifty Shades of Grey” is a hellish flog-filled slog that might make you long for the subtle literary stylings of the “Twilight” books. During the film’s leisurely running time, Vivian and Diane and Sharon and Carol all get their hats on, so to speak, with some nice gentlemen, and some extremely heavy-handed metaphors involving a motorcycle are employed.

I spent “Book Club” wondering whether these four women had caterers hiding in their kitchens to produce those sumptuous book-club snacks, whether I should try to convince my own reading group to have a dress code (you should see what Vivian wears to meetings), and whether Diane Keaton, National Treasure, accepted this role purely for the opportunity to utter, in a key scene, the words “Moby Dick.” “Book Club” is very silly and feather-light, but let me say this: Spending time with this quartet is way more fun than reading “Fifty Shades of Grey.” Now, about that hat . . .

★★½ “Book Club,” with Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson, Andy Garcia, Don Johnson. Directed by Bill Holderman, from a screenplay by Holderman and Erin Simms. 104 minutes. Rated PG-13 for sex-related material throughout, and for language. Multiple theaters.