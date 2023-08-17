Movie review

Guilty pleasure, anyone?

Look, it’s August. Traditionally a dumping ground for Hollywood product.

If a summer picture is any good, it gets released in May, June or July. Primetime.

When August rolls around, we’re down to the dregs. You may get a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” in there early on, but otherwise, it’s “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” or “Meg 2.” Bottom feeders.

“Blue Beetle” isn’t quite that dire. Granted, it’s a superhero movie. As if the world needed another one of those.

But it’s got a saving warmth of spirit. Genuine heart, if you will. Or more accurately, corazón. A singularly appropriate term for a picture with an almost all-Latino cast, director (Ángel Manuel Soto) and screenwriter (Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer) . Furthermore, large chunks of dialogue are delivered in Spanish. That’s a bold departure for a mainstream Hollywood movie. It’s a pity “Blue Beetle” is otherwise so derivative and supremely silly.

Derivative in terms of it being a comic book picture about a rather obscure costumed crime fighter with a high-tech lair (shades of the Batcave) and a wowee aircraft. Copyright infringement time? Nah. Stand down, Bruce Wayne. They’re both from the House of DC.

The man inside the blue Beetle suit is a young guy named Jaime Reyes. Xolo Maridueña, the actor who plays him, is a fresh-faced personable fellow with a nice natural quality that makes him quite appealing.

His character is a newly minted college grad — the first in his family — who returns home to the fictional Palmera City, a colorful knockoff of Miami. He finds his middle-class family in tough straits. The family business is failing, they’re facing foreclosure and his gentle-spirited dad (Damían Alcázar) is recovering from a heart attack.

The kid has to find work to support his folks but discovers that potential employers are prejudiced against Latinos. Through a convoluted series of events, his job search leads him to a high-tech research facility where he accidentally winds up in possession of an alien gizmo named the Scarab that attaches itself to him and takes over his body like a symbiote.

In the thrall of the Scarab, Jaime starts screaming. And screaming. And screaming. Screaming as it rockets him through the roof of his house into the stratosphere. Screaming through city streets. Screaming as he cuts a bus in half in a ground-level flyby.

Screaming to the invader, ”You’ve got the wrong guy! I’m a nobody!” He’s also bulletproof and has various other superpowers.

Screaming too at his transformation are the members of his family. Much, much screaming.

Not screaming is the villain played by Susan Sarandon. With an evil glint in her eye and a sardonic smile on her lips, she appears to be having a ball playing the baddie. She is fully in on the joke as she sets about to reclaim the Scarab, which was stolen from her lab by her niece (Bruna Marquezine) whose long-missing father found the infernal thing years before. She is in the picture to supply the exposition for the backstory of the Beetle, linking the character back to its comic book origins. She’s also around to supply romantic interest.

Obviously enjoying himself as well is George Lopez who plays Jaime’s paunchy uncle who is an unlikely techno-whiz and the purveyor of many one-liners.

Interspersed with the overabundant slam-bang action sequences which up the silliness factor with their increasing improbability are heartfelt paeans to the bracing solidarity of Jaime’s family. Their sincerity is the picture’s best element.

It’s lightweight and over-amped. Diverting but ultimately, forgettable. A noisy trifle for the end of summer.