What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★★ “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (not rated, for mature audiences; 91 minutes): Chloë Grace Moretz’s revelatory performance as an 11th-grader sent to a forested encampment for some serious “de-gaying” is the highlight of this film. Her wry smile and weary eyes convey volumes of emotional turmoil. Full review. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — J.R. Kinnard, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★½ “BlacKkKlansman” (R; 132 minutes): Spike Lee’s latest film is a howl for justice, wrapped in a you-can’t-make-this-up true story of a black police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. Basing his film on Stallworth’s memoir “Black Klansman,” Lee tells it with verve and passion. John David Washington and Adam Driver star. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★★ “The Meg”(PG-13; 112 minutes): The film has an impressive CGI shark with an appetite for destruction, a delightfully grumpy Jason Statham and much panicking. What more do you need in a summer movie? Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald

★★ “Dog Days” (PG; 112 minutes): This omnibus comedy, about the unique ability of dogs to connect us to others and ourselves, is mildly amusing with some moments of genuine sweetness. It’s a film about dogs, after all. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Services

“McQueen” (R; 101 minutes): British fashion designer Alexander McQueen’s extraordinary gifts, dark preoccupations and tragic death make for a completely engrossing, compulsively watchable film. Full review. The Los Angeles Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. Pacific Place. — Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times

Also opening

★½ “Slender Man” (PG-13; 93 minutes): What darkness lies in the dreamy imaginative mind of young girls? The mystery has been a source of inspiration for horror classics from “The Bad Seed” to “The Exorcist,” and it could have been a fascinating theme to explore in the internet-inspired “Slender Man.” Unfortunately, this horror film completely misses the mark about what makes its subject matter interesting. The script is straightforward, a simple supernatural chase story. A group of small-town teenage girls stumble upon Slender Man during a sleepover. Soon, the friend group is disappearing, and the girls are beset with heinous visions of a tall, faceless man in a black bespoke suit. But the film doesn’t plumb the depths of what might make Slender Man scary, so “Slender Man” isn’t scary at all. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh

“Nico, 1988” (R; 93 minutes): If you know the name Nico at all, it’s from a brief moment in the 1960s when she collaborated with Lou Reed on the iconic “The Velvet Underground & Nico” album and was anointed by the media as the epitome of hipster cool. But Nico’s creative life didn’t end when her association with the band did. She kept making influential music of a dark, tormented, edgy kind. Italian director Susanna Nicchiarelli dramatizes the last year of the life and work of the singer, who preferred to go by her given name of Christa. She cast the bravura Danish actress Trine Dyrholm to play Christa/Nico. Dyrholm gives a strong, truthful, unflinching performance that powers the film the way Christa’s energy powered the bands she was in in those late days. The Los Angeles Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. Grand Illusion, through Thursday. — Kenneth Turan