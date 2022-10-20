Movie review

Somebody says “Shazam!” and The Rock appears. Bullet-bald, clad in a form-fitting black suit, he ascends into the sky. Up and up and up he goes in “Black Adam.” And then he floats.

Floats and floats and floats and floats. Floats so long in his bigness and baldness that he comes to resemble a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon, though one on a really long tether.

It’s not the most dynamic introduction to a new cinematic super hero. But then director Jaume Collet-Serra starts throwing attack helicopters and missiles at him, and we’re off to the races. Crash. Smash. Ka-boom.

Welcome to the modern world, dude. How do you like your first taste of 21st-century hospitality after being entombed in a magic mountain for 5,000 years? Not very much, it turns out. And so he proceeds to wreak much havoc. Ever so very much.

The budget for rubble and fire and smoke and scenery-searing electro-zaps on this one was clearly enormous. The hits, of the literal variety, just keep on coming.

Once it gets going, “Black Adam” feels like a continuous closed loop of destruction where the moments of mayhem blend darn near seamlessly one into the other. And those special effects look incredibly cheesy.

What kind of comic book superhero is this guy? He’ll have you know he’s not one of those beings. Super, yes. Heroic, not so much. “My powers are not a gift. They’re a curse, born out of rage,” he declares.

And he has no use for the superheroes of the more traditional variety like Hawkman (Aldis Hodge, ever peevish and snarling, sporting big clanky gold wings), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan, elegant and understated with a cool white beard), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). The latter two are the picture’s obvious nod to adolescent audience members. They’re called the Justice Society, but they’re so superficially sketched and barely relatable to one another that they seem like the junior varsity version of the better-known Justice League.

The plot finds Black Adam resurrected by a fearless young mom (Sarah Shahi) fighting oppressive forces in the modern-day backlot-looking iteration of Adam’s home city along with her annoying skateboard-riding teen son (Bodhi Sabongui). They’re in the movie to explain modern ways to Adam, like the need for superheroes to inspire oppressed people and also to have a snappy catch phrase and DC-comic merch to market to the modern masses. Batman and Superman gewgaws are on view to underscore that point.

So Adam fights the Justice folks, hurling them hither and yon and being by them hurled. He battles a superpowered horned demon. And on and on.

Mr. Rock, Dwayne Johnson these days, is a personable personality who has ridden that personableness to superstar heights. Sadly, there’s little sign of that quality in his work as Black Adam. He’s the great stone face here.

His character may float at first, but his inexpressiveness and the overall bargain-basement look of the picture make “Black Adam” sink like, well, a rock.