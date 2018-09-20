And there’s the rub: “Bel Canto” is so dismissive of the outside world — and the background of its guerrilla leader (Tenoch Huerta, making much of the little he’s given) — that it’s politically and ideologically barren. Only one idea interests the director, Paul Weitz (adapting Ann Patchett’s 2001 novel with Anthony Weintraub): the power of music to transcend difference and locate our common humanity. This single, overarching theme welds us to Coss, whose voice (or, rather, Renée Fleming’s) seduces Hosokawa and persuades the authorities to restore water to the mansion. For this, the rebels reward her with a private room and luxury bedding — both of which will come in handy when she and Hosokawa inevitably become intimate.

Graciously regal and warmly expressive, Moore makes a credible diva, but neither the foregrounded love affair nor its lower-class counterpart — a sweet connection between a young rebel (a fine María Mercedes Coroy) and Hosokawa’s translator (Ryo Kase) — has the heft to resonate. The result is a movie that, for all its operatic allusions and actorly expertise, feels dismayingly passionless.

