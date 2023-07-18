Movie review

Long ago, I had a Barbie. Except she wasn’t technically a Barbie, but a Francie, who I have only just learned was marketed decades ago as “Barbie’s MODern cousin from England.” (It’s nice to start a day by finding out one was unexpectedly sophisticated as a child.) I remember that I loved dressing Francie up and managing her collection of microshoes and pretending she was going to exciting places, to which presumably I was going as well, by extension. The Barbie world was a grown-up one — wildly sanitized and outfit-focused and unrealistic, but grown-up nonetheless — and, for a kid, an irresistible place to visit.

Greta Gerwig’s exuberantly pink new movie “Barbie” both understands that thrill and has sly fun with it. After a wonderfully over-the-top, “2001: A Space Odyssey”-inspired prologue — in which we’re reminded that pre-Barbie, playing with dolls meant taking care of babies — off we go to Barbie Land, where Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) lives a picture-perfect life in her Dream House: hanging with her friends (all of whom are also named Barbie), enjoying the sunshine, smiling indulgently at her generically handsome boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling), and appreciating that she lives in a feminist utopia, where the president (Issa Rae), the entire Supreme Court and every face on Mount Rushmore is a woman. Barbies, we are reminded, can do anything.

And yet … that perfection quickly becomes marred. Why are Stereotypical Barbie’s feet, normally perpetually posed in heel-friendly tiptoe, suddenly flat? Why is she (hilariously) blurting out thoughts of death at parties? Why is Ken suddenly and dewily questioning his role? We quickly learn, with some help from Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon, having a ball), that a portal has been opened between the real world and Barbie Land, and that Stereotypical Barbie (oh, let’s just call her Barbie from now on) must traverse that portal. Turns out it’s a real-life mother and tween daughter, Gloria (America Ferrera) and Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt), who’ve been inadvertently messing with Barbie’s world, and who need to travel back with her to help set things right.

Gerwig, whose last two movies were “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” has been establishing herself as a poignant, funny artist of female coming-of-age, and she’s got just the right touch for “Barbie,” a unique mixture of empowerment fantasy, corporate comedy and offbeat weirdness. (Two words: Proust Barbie.) With co-writer Noah Baumbach, Gerwig crafts a story that pays homage to Barbie’s history (Rhea Perlman turns up, as real-life Barbie creator Ruth Handler), acknowledges the impossible standards that Barbie represents (“You’ve been making women feel bad about themselves,” Sasha challenges) and has an enormous amount of fun along the way. If there’s a 2023 movie moment that’s more deliciously silly than the interpretive dance performed late in the movie by the black-clad Kens (sample song lyric: “I’m just Ken, and I’m enough / And I’m great at doing stuff”), bring it on.

“Barbie” looks great, as it should, with the costumes and sets of Barbie Land a glorious symphony of sunny color. And the cast is just right. Ferrera gives an utterly charming turn — and effectively delivers a key manifesto midfilm about the cognitive dissonance involved in being a woman in the patriarchy. (Didn’t expect that in a “Barbie” movie, did you?) Robbie deploys a perfect Barbie smile, but lets us see something vulnerable behind it. And Gosling steals the movie by playing Ken as a cluelessly tragic hero. He looks sweetly dignified in an enormous fur coat worn over bare pecs, brings pathos to lines like “When I found out the patriarchy wasn’t about horses I kind of lost interest,” and ultimately signals his own self-realization by wearing a sweatshirt that reads “I am Kenough.”

All this, plus an excellent “The Godfather” joke. Gerwig’s “Barbie” is, delightfully, more than Kenough. Francie would have loved it.