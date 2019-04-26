Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★½ “Avengers: Endgame” (PG-13; 182 minutes): This film had an insanely difficult job to do — to gracefully and tidily wrap up a 22-movie Marvel Comics cycle with a cast list bigger than the Hulk, and to do so with both poignancy and hold-your-breath action — and it delivers. Full review. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★ “Stockholm” (R; 91 minutes): Robert Budreau’s uncommonly effective thriller, based on a real-life 1973 bank robbery and hostage situation, has a heart and a brain. Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace give excellent performances. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

Also opening

★★ “Sunset” (R; 142 minutes): In Laszlo Nemes’ 2015 Oscar-winning film “Son of Saul,” the Hungarian filmmaker followed a hollow-eyed, bewildered protagonist on a chaotic journey into the terrifying world of Auschwitz. With “Sunset,” he once again follows another hollow-eyed and bewildered individual on a journey into a heart of darkness, but with less context, more plot and unfortunately, greatly diminished returns. It takes place in 1913 Budapest, in the world of hat makers, and centers on an orphan (Juli Jakab) whose quest moves from seeking employment to finding a brother she never knew she had to attempting to uncover what she considers to be a human-trafficking conspiracy. Varsity. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Family” (R; 85 minutes): Laura Steinel’s lightweight first feature relies on audiences buying into the old chestnut that difficult women would be happier if forced to care for a child. In this version, the woman is a tactless workaholic (Taylor Schilling) who excels as a hedge-fund executive. Socially, though, she’s a dud. So when the brother she barely knows asks her to baby-sit her 11-year-old niece, you can probably write the rest yourself. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Multiple theaters. — Jeannette Catsoulis, The New York Times

“Rafiki” (not rated, for mature audiences; 83 minutes): This modest romance involves two women (Samantha Mugatsia, Sheila Munyiva) living in Kenya, where the illegality of same-sex relationships isn’t the heroines’ only problem. Their fathers are running against each other for a seat in the county assembly. The film is sharp at rendering the hesitancy of their flirtation, as well as the forces — parental expectations, religion, gossip — arrayed against them. At the same time, the movie’s dialogue can be blandly functional. In English and Swahili, with subtitles. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Ben Kenigsberg, The New York Times

Advertising

“The Russian Five” (not rated, for mature audiences; 99 minutes): Joshua Riehl’s documentary follows five Russian hockey stars who defected to the U.S. and played for the Detroit Red Wings. SIFF Film Center.

“William” (not rated, for mature audiences; 100 minutes): Two doctors use ancient DNA to clone a Neanderthal, who must then learn to exist in a world where he is the ultimate outsider. Seattle 10.

Film festivals

The 16th annual Langston Hughes African American Film Festival runs through Sunday, April 28. Then, returning for its 14th year, is Translations: Seattle’s Transgender Film Festival, unspooling May 3-5. For a preview, click here.