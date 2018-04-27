What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our movie reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★ “Avengers: Infinity War” (PG-13; 156 minutes): Marvel’s enjoyable but overstuffed epic features dozens of major characters in service to a story that’s simultaneously every superhero movie ever and, for those who aren’t obsessive readers of the comic books, a bit confusing. But the impressive cast is always a pleasure to watch. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★ “Where is Kyra?” (not rated, for mature audiences; 98 minutes): This is a small story, about one of those invisible people living in New York City, and a terribly sad one. But it’s a remarkable showcase for Michelle Pfeiffer, who’ll break your heart in every scene. Full review. SIFF Film Center. — Moira Macdonald

“The Endless” (not rated, for mature audiences; 111 minutes): The horror flick, which follows two brothers (Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead) as visit a UFO cult commune, rewards patience with mind-bending twists and turns. It’s shot in a realistic, grounded style that makes the unusual characterizations credible and the insane events convincing. Full review. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Glenn Kenny, The New York Times

“Love After Love” (not rated, for mature audiences; 91 minutes): For anyone who has recently lost a spouse or parent, “Love After Love” may be almost impossible to watch. Others, though, are unlikely to fare much better, given that this unflinching debut feature from Russ Harbaugh delivers something rarely seen in American movies: a warts-and-all examination of extended grief. Andie MacDowell, Chris O’Dowd and James Adomian star. Full review. Varsity. — Jeannette Catsoulis, The New York Times

Also opening

★★½ “Zama” (not rated, for mature audiences; 115 minutes): Argentine director Lucretia Martel tells a story of how colonialism victimizes people, but from an unusual angle. It focuses on a 17th-century colonial magistrate (Daniel Giminez Cacho), stuck in some awful South American outpost, with only one dream — to get reassigned, so he can return to his wife and newborn child. The film, based on the 1956 novel by Antonio di Benedetto, could have been told in a linear way, as the story of a man flailing to get out. But Martel is after something else, the state of being there and the effect that being in the wrong place can have on a person’s mind. In Spanish, with English subtitles. Northwest Film Forum. — Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle

“Ghost Stories” (not rated, for mature audiences; 98 minutes): That this homage of sorts to vintage British horror anthologies is earning overwhelming raves on Rotten Tomatoes is more shocking than anything lurking within its frames. This creaky triptych of not-so-scary tales manages to feel at once painfully slow and bafflingly truncated. The movie slinks after a debunker of paranormal claims (Andy Nyman). A mysterious tape directs him to investigate three victims (Paul Whitehouse, Alex Lawther, Martin Freeman) of supposedly supernatural visitations. Each tale, though, is merely a series of enigmatic brush strokes, narrative outlines bristling with loose ends. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. Crest. — Jeannette Catsoulis, The New York Times

“Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami” (not rated; 115 minutes): Nudity has never seemed to bother Grace Jones. Her art has thrived, in part, on a physical candor that both shocked people and redrew the boundaries of taste, beauty and eroticism around her masculinity, ebony skin and unrelenting intensity. This is someone whose long career as a model, actress and undervalued musician has veered, sometimes uncomfortably, into both the sub- and superhuman. So the relief of “Grace Jones” is that it seeks to square the person with the provocateuse. If you’re looking for something you never expected to see, this documentary, which simply observes her on stage and off beginning in the mid-2000s, delivers. Jones shucks her own oysters — stressfully. She does her own make up and performs her own vexed yet amusing contract negotiations. “Grace Jones” is all vérité. SIFF Cinema Egyptian. — Wesley Morris, The New York Times