Movie review

You know, I was expecting more from James Cameron.

I mean, what’s the man been doing with himself in the 13 years since he blew audiences’ minds with the 3D wizardry of “Avatar”? Today it holds the title of all-time worldwide box-office champ. ($2.9 billion, thank you very much).

Working to develop cutting-edge technology to surpass the wow-making visuals of his 2009 super opus is what he’s been up to, he’s disclosed in interviews. And also working to develop four — count ‘em, four — sequels.

Ambitious man, that Cameron.

Truth be told, however, the look of “Avatar: The Way of Water” doesn’t seem significantly different from the original. The shock and awe element of that picture hasn’t been replicated. The visuals are very impressive, but somehow they lack the immersive quality that made “Avatar” such a cutting-edge movie.

And by the way, what happened to the big 3D wave that was predicted to have transformed the theatrical moviegoing experience in “Avatar’s” wake? Haven’t seen signs of it lately. No 3-D movie released since has come close to matching, let alone exceeding, what Cameron pulled off in the original.

So let’s stipulate that certain sections, mostly those set underwater where this seaborne saga plays out, are pretty darn impressive. Waving plant fronds, amazing sea creatures and dappled subsurface lighting are dazzling. Cameron knows this and extends those sequences to lengths that seem a trifle self-indulgent. Hey, people! Look at this! And this! And this other thing!

So yes: Wow! Gasp! There are some really pretty pictures here. But wow! Gasp! The story is really pretty … stupid.

The plot, in a nutshell, finds space marine Col. Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) fanatically hunting hero Jake Sully (Sam Worthington, the most charisma-free leading man of all time) and his blue-hued family across the moon Pandora with the intention of extirpating his enemy with extreme prejudice.

Wait. What? That guy was thoroughly and spectacularly killed at the end of “Avatar.” So … how? Through the miracle of DNA resurrection, that’s how. The colonel has been reborn, with fangs and a permanent sneer, as a big blue Na’vi, the humanoid species native to Pandora. In that guise, he and his similarly transformed squad of fighters will blend in and deliver payback to old Jake for having killed them.

Cameron is nothing if not loyal to his favored actors. Not only has he brought back Lang, but also returning is Sigourney Weaver, whose character also died, gently, in “Avatar.” She returns as Jake’s adopted young daughter. Death is only a temporary condition in Cameron world. (Also on hand is his “Titanic” star Kate Winslet as a regal queen of a native tribe.)

Jake is all about family — “This family is our fortress,” he intones — and he’s a stern paterfamilias with a passel of kids. Who never do what he tells them to do. Like don’t go traipsing off into the scary woods swarming with murderous Sky People (from Earth). Again and again they traipse, get captured, and then it’s up to Jake and his wife, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), to rescue them. Again and again. Which prompts one of the confined kids to wail, ”I can’t believe I’m tied up again!” It’s the only funny line in the movie.

Quaritch and the Sky People are all massively armed with ultramodern weapons, The Na’vi are armed with spears and arrows and ride to battle against flying gunships on Pandoran pterodactyls. Naturally, the whole thing wraps up in a hyperextended battle scene ending with Jake and the colonel fighting one-on-one with knives.

Threaded through this and the previous “Avatar” is an environmental theme delivered with bludgeon force. The Pandorans literally connect with animals and plants in the natural world via sensors in their long tails. The Sky People, of course, are brutish despoilers, killing the natives and ruining the land in preparation for taking over and moving humanity there from a despoiled and dying Earth. In other words, like the original, it’s “Dances with Wolves” in outer space. Only dumber.