Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” is both more and less than what I was expecting; ultimately it’s more, and happily so, but it’s not an entirely smooth ride. Over more than a quarter-century of moviemaking, starting with 1996’s “Bottle Rocket” (though his second film, the sublime “Rushmore,” remains my favorite), Anderson has crafted a signature style: quirky, colorful, nostalgic, visually distinctive, full of straight-on close-ups and dioramalike scenes. “Asteroid City,” which features Anderson’s now-customary A-list cast and takes place primarily in a tiny town in the 1950s Southwest hosting a Junior Stargazer convention, sounds on paper like it’ll fit right into the format — but Anderson, it turns out, has something else in mind.

“Asteroid City” is simultaneously the name of that Southwest town and the title of both Anderson’s new movie and of the play within it; it’s one of those boxes-within-boxes structures, in which you have actors playing actors playing actors. We begin in a black-and-white square screen, showing us a 1950s-era television soundstage with an announcer (Bryan Cranston) intoning that we are about to see “an imaginary drama created expressly for this broadcast.” After a bit of exposition, the screen suddenly widens and bursts into color, taking us to the titular city: a sun-baked oasis looking very much like an enchantingly scaled movie set, with a diner, a one-pump gas station, a motor court motel and a celestial observatory, where young scientists have been invited to present their prizewinning inventions.

And off we go, on a trip that takes us back and forth between the black-and-white world (in which we go behind the scenes of the play and its creation) and the color world, where a story plays out among the people who have gathered in the small town, involving plotlines both human and extraterrestrial. Within Asteroid City, everyone seems to speak in an exaggeratedly actorly way — which is really just a short step from the glib deadpan in which Anderson’s characters usually speak — like they’re putting on a show. (Matt Dillon, as a rather dramatic mechanic, is especially good at this.) This puts us at a distance from the story, until suddenly something pulls us in: Jason Schwartzman’s way of bringing unexpected vulnerability (he’s playing a recent widower with four kids; a long way from “Rushmore”); Scarlett Johansson’s impeccable coolness, underneath which lies something more complicated; Jeffrey Wright’s majestic ease; Tom Hanks’ comforting warmth.

You watch “Asteroid City” appreciating the beauty of the filmmaking (there are some coral sunsets in the desert that will take your breath away) and Anderson’s unique eye. (My favorite details: an absolutely enormous bottle of Chanel No. 5 perfume in Johansson’s character’s hotel room, and a motel vending machine that dispenses martinis.) But while the concept sometimes seems unnecessarily complicated, I’m growing fonder of “Asteroid City” the more I think of it. This is Anderson soaring a bit, playing with the very nature of storytelling and performing, unafraid to let us get a little lost in the process. What’s real, and what’s the play? I wasn’t always sure, but I look forward to watching it again, to get lost one more time.