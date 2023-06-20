“You don’t want to be in love. You want to be in love in a movie.”

That line, spoken by Rosie O’Donnell in her role as Becky The Supportive Best Friend, summarizes the appeal of “Sleepless in Seattle.” Directed by Nora Ephron, from a screenplay by Ephron, David S. Ward and Jeff Arch, it’s a movie in love with the idea of love, and movie-love in particular — the kind that’s magical and perfect and strikes like a bolt from the sky. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of its release this month, “Sleepless” is a rarity: a blockbuster movie set (partly) in Seattle that was actually (mostly) filmed here. In honor of the milestone, we (Seattle Times movie critic Moira Macdonald and food writer Jackie Varriano) teamed up to visit some of the film’s locations, and to ponder how the movie holds up today.

Before we start: a wee plot summary for the “Sleepless in Seattle” virgins out there. Sam Baldwin (a young and irresistible Tom Hanks) is a lonely widower who is picturesquely raising his 8-year-old son, Jonah (Ross Malinger), on a Seattle houseboat. Jonah, missing his mom, calls a radio show on Christmas Eve expressing his hope that his dad could meet someone — and he’s heard by Annie Reed (Meg Ryan, at peak Meg Ryan-ness), a journalist in Baltimore who is engaged to a sweet but unexciting guy named Walter (Bill Pullman). Annie, like thousands of other women across the country, becomes infatuated with the idea of this romantic widower and goes to great lengths to find out more about him. And … well, you’ll just have to watch the movie. (It’s on Netflix.)

85 Pike St.

Moira: On a bright Monday afternoon, we began our “Sleepless in Seattle” tour on the sidewalk outside the Inn at the Market where Sam’s work buddy Jay (Rob Reiner), checks out Sam’s butt (an endearing moment worthy of a commemorative plaque; somebody please make this happen). After paying due homage, we headed into the bustle of the Market itself, passing the spot where Sam and Jonah meet up with Sam’s new ladyfriend Victoria, she of the annoying laugh. Because OF COURSE you would want your kid to meet your new ladyfriend in the most crowded place possible.

Jackie: It’s also so improbable that they would meet in the Market after Victoria has already done her shopping because the entire point of going to Pike Place Market is the experience of shopping various vendors, hunting down perfect ingredients. It’s a perfect preamble to a dinner date! Also, for a kid who literally called a radio show to find his dad a new ladyfriend, he sure is a huge jerk to this (annoying) but kind woman.

Moira: Right? Jonah is kind of a brat! But then again, he’s lost his mom so I guess we should cut him some slack.

Jackie: I’m also happy that she got her own zingers in to combat his brattiness. When she replies, “He’s good at it,” to Tom Hanks excusing his behavior by saying, “He’s 8,” I cheered a bit.

1517 Pike Place

Moira: Obviously Nora Ephron really liked the Market, because she filmed a key scene between Hanks and Reiner at the been-here-forever The Athenian, where we are happy to report that a pair of (strangely low-rent plastic) plaques mark the spots where the two men sat at the counter. So of course we sat there for lunch!

Jackie: I wonder how many people they still get coming in, taking photos of that spot. I loved that just like in the movie, we were the only women seated at the bar!

Moira: Is this some secret Seattle rule that we don’t know about? No women can sit at the bar at The Athenian? Unless they just barge right up and insist on sitting there, like we did? (Actually, if you study the movie closely, which I may have done, there are no women dining in the entire restaurant in that scene, which seems oddly sinister.)

Jackie: This was my second time having lunch at The Athenian. Sadly, it was totally unmemorable the first time. However, after ordering what we (both) think Tom had — a bowl of clams and mussels in a white wine butter sauce — I get it now. The dish was wonderful and we didn’t even discuss tiramisu!

Moira: Like Sam, I am clueless about tiramisu. I’m not sure what Jay ordered, so I had the shrimp and scallop sauté with fries, which was delightful despite the scallops being kind of teeny. Is that a food word?

Jackie: Teeny is definitely a food word and describes those scallops perfectly. They were minuscule!

Moira: Thirty years clearly means nothing at The Athenian, where “Sleepless in Seattle” is still a major presence, on the staff T-shirts and on a movie poster on the wall.

Jackie: Which makes me a bit sad again that the plaques that designate where Tom and Rob sat are just cheap red plastic. Pony up for a little brass, Athenian!

700 Third Ave.

Moira: OK, now we’re getting into serious “Sleepless in Seattle” trivia. Did you know that the fancy New Year’s Eve party in the movie, attended by Annie and Walter, was NOT shot in Baltimore, but was filmed at the Dome Room at the historic Arctic Club Hotel downtown? So we strolled over there after lunch, only to be told (nicely) that there was an event going on in the Dome Room and we couldn’t even take a peek. Ah well. Excellent ladies’ room though.

Jackie: I did not expect to be so wowed by the grand-feeling lobby of the Arctic Club. I had never been there — and it seems like a very cool place to hang out. Can someone please hold an event there and invite me/us?

Moira: My first time there too, and if we hadn’t had work to do, Jackie and I might have just settled into the clubby seats at the Polar Bar and whiled away the rest of the afternoon. But we were on a mission! Back to the streets we went, to …

Dahlia Lounge

Formerly at 1904 Fourth Ave.

Jackie: This is where a sad trumpet would play, because the Dahlia Lounge (which moved shortly after the movie was released and ultimately closed in 2021) is now a yoga studio. With absolutely no signifiers that the building used to be one of Seattle’s hottest restaurants.

Moira: Sam has a first date there, and his kid calls him at the restaurant and the waiter comes up and says, “You have a call, Mr. Baldwin.” Which is how life used to be! Not that anyone ever called me at a restaurant, back in the day, because I am not Tom Hanks. But every now and then “Sleepless in Seattle” reminds you, pleasantly, of pre-cellphone life.

Jackie: This is also the scene in which we see the private investigator that Annie (on her salary at the Baltimore Sun) has hired to get a picture of Sam.

Moira: I love the private investigator! He’s wearing a hat, like in a ‘40s noir movie, that says I Am A Private Investigator on it. Well, it doesn’t, but you know what I mean.

Jackie: Oh I’m pretty sure that’s what his business card says. Sadly, the investigator only gets shots of the back of Victoria’s head — which is some sneaky foreshadowing in that you can tell Victoria has curly hair. So when Annie goes to Seattle and sees Sam in the parking lot outside his house hugging his (alleged) sister with curly hair, she assumes he is madly in love with the mystery curly-haired woman.

Moira: Sam’s sister Suzy is played by Rita Wilson, who is Hanks’ real-life wife, then and now. And NOWHERE in the movie is it made clear that she is his sister. Surely I am not the only person who missed this, even over repeat watchings. I thought she was an ex-girlfriend.

Jackie: Her name is SUZY?! I missed even that detail, despite repeated watchings.

Moira: I think I just got that from the credits. If we could go back in time and fix “Sleepless in Seattle” (which does not need much fixing, as it’s pretty great), we would tidy up this part. Perhaps I am just imagining the raging screen chemistry between Hanks and Wilson, which kind of messes up the plot a bit.

2516 Alki Ave. S.W.

Jackie: After this point, we hopped in the car and traveled the incorrect route (that’s movie magic for you) to the West Seattle Duke’s Seafood, also known as the scene where Annie creepily watches Sam and Jonah play football on the beach (in January).

Moira: Yes! The entire movie takes place between Christmas and Valentine’s Day. So why would a dad and son take a teeny boat (seriously, it’s about the size of those scallops at The Athenian) to a beach in the dead of January? (Partial answer to this question: The movie was actually filmed in the summer of 1992, during a heat wave. Pity the poor extras, wandering around in coats and scarves.)

Jackie: Also pity to Meg Ryan for having to walk around with that billowy trench coat! I checked with a boating friend and the journey from Sam’s boat on Lake Union to the beach is nearly 12 miles. It would take around two hours, depending on traffic at the Locks. Even without it being January, this seems like a completely implausible way to spend a Saturday.

Moira: I mean, I am not a dad and his son so what do I know, but aren’t there other places to throw a football, if you must do so in January? Anyway, it’s a lovely spot, and you can stand right where the scene was filmed (the street signs are clear in the shot: 58th and Alki), imagining Ryan with her hair all windblown.

Lake Union

Moira: After a pause to enjoy the beach, we headed back toward Lake Union in search of the film’s most famous landmark: Sam’s floating home. Unfortunately, we did not have Sam’s teeny boat, so we could only peek at it from afar; it’s on a private dock that has a locked gate entry.

Jackie: The hillside where Annie stops to stare at Sam, Jonah and the alleged Suzy looks practically the same — full of overgrown greenery.

Moira: Except you cannot park there! And Annie parks there! And almost gets herself killed by oncoming traffic. By the way, have you seen the horror-film cut of the “Sleepless in Seattle” trailer? It’s pretty great. Annie really is kind of a stalker.

Jackie: *Hold for Googling* I mean! That’s just genius. Maybe I’m jaded? Because I also really think this movie is quite sweet.

Moira: I do too! But it’s amazing what some dark music can do. Speaking of Googling, I found some fun stories in The Seattle Times archives about the making of the film. The houseboat neighbors had to have their summer flowerpots replaced temporarily by evergreens and Christmas lights, and were puzzled by New Year’s Eve fireworks going off over Lake Union on a Friday night in August. One resident had to have her houseboat repainted by the crew, as its bright aqua color was causing a camera problem! (The crew repainted it aqua again after filming wrapped.)

Queen Anne

Moira: Nothing in “Sleepless in Seattle” takes place in Queen Anne, you say? Ha! More trivia: The elegant home owned by Annie’s parents, where she and Walter arrive for Christmas Eve dinner early in the film, is supposedly in Baltimore but is actually on Queen Anne. Jackie and I headed out to find it — which we thought wouldn’t be too hard, as you can see a street sign in the scene — but …

Jackie: This has me grateful I am not Annie, driving through Seattle with a paper map in my lap, because I could NOT figure out the streets of Queen Anne. The gorgeous homes lining the streets did nothing to help my focus.

Moira: Queen Anne is a deeply mysterious (though lovely) place, and Jackie and I spent forever driving around in circles looking for this house. Which we FINALLY found, hiding behind a hedge like it was avoiding the paparazzi. And no, we won’t tell you where it is, because probably the people who live there wouldn’t thank us.

Jackie: I feel like those hedges must have been planted immediately after filming and have spent the past 30 years growing perfectly to hide this house. I was so excited when we found it, but the vibes are definitely “stay off my lawn.”

“Sleepless In Seattle,” reconsidered

Moira: I’ll just say it: I truly love this movie. It is Ephron’s best, by a longshot (I will go on at length about how very bad “You’ve Got Mail” is, but that’s a story for another day), and it left me all warm and happy and nostalgic and remembering the time I watched it on a plane while headed to the opposite coast to visit my true love, and I cried so much that the person next to me looked up from his meal to ask if I was OK.

Jackie: Well now I just feel like crying. Just like Rosie and Meg do together while watching “An Affair to Remember,” which I have not seen.

Moira: I have apparently seen “An Affair to Remember” (the guy I was flying to the East Coast to see, who for the record is still hanging around, tells me that we’ve watched it), but I do not remember it, which I probably should not admit in public. (An affair to FORGET?)

Jackie: I also love “Sleepless,” despite its minor flaws. I maintain that Walter’s biggest (only?) flaw is that he has allergies, and the whole “peeling an apple in one go” — which Annie does late one night in her kitchen while listening to her portable radio AND which Sam’s dead wife apparently could also do — is an eye-rolling reason to love someone. Especially when that apple is a GRANNY SMITH, which is not an apple one just casually eats as a midnight snack unless it is already baked into a pie.

Moira: And she doesn’t even peel it in one go! It breaks off! An omen! Yes, do NOT get me started on poor, sweet Walter, who is just doing his best and who got his mom’s beautiful ring resized for Annie. In my alternative “Sleepless in Seattle” universe, maybe he runs off with Suzy or something. I hope he gets a happily-ever-after.