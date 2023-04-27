Movie review

Watching a long-awaited movie version of a book you loved in childhood can be a fraught experience; you sit in the not-yet-dark theater, popcorn in hand, worried that the magic just won’t be there. In the case of Kelly Fremon Craig’s “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” I needn’t have worried. It’s a movie that made me laugh, smile, tear up — and, by its end, wish I could give it a hug.

Like a lot of us, I was probably 11 when I first read Judy Blume’s novel (published in 1970, and still selling today) about a sixth grader coping with adolescence, a move to the suburbs, religious turmoil and parent/grandparent drama, and I remember believing myself then to be quite grown up. Now, more than a few years later, what may strike many viewers of Craig’s film is how very young Margaret (the charming Abby Ryder Fortson) and her friends look; they’re little girls, eager to be older and bigger, not yet realizing how quickly the time goes. It’s a story that’s on its surface about bras and periods — which is revolutionary enough, even now — but is ultimately about something else: a girl and her mother, navigating a strange land separately and together.

While I imagine Craig’s film might be delightful for 11-year-old girls, its nostalgic setting reminds us that it’s really for their mothers and grandmothers — for all of us who grew up with Margaret Simon, who remains forever in a world of the 1970s. (If Margaret and her friends could text or access the internet, their stories might be quite different.) And Craig, recognizing this, makes a subtle but crucial change to the novel: Margaret’s mother Barbara (Rachel McAdams) is given more prominence and her own story, seen through our eyes rather than Margaret’s. A loving parent to her only child, Barbara willingly quits her job as an art teacher when the family moves from Manhattan to New Jersey after her husband (Benny Safdie) gets a promotion. She tries dutifully to be a PTA mom, but her heart’s not in it; her work, as we see in a lovely sequence in which Barbara paints a bird perched outside her living room window, brings her joy. McAdams, decked out in big ’70s hair, is all warmth in the role; a dream mom who ultimately gets her own happy ending.

Craig’s film is full of funny, rich detail: the casual snobbery of Margaret’s new best friend Nancy (young Elle Graham is terrific in the role, tossing off lines like “I live in the bigger house up the street” like she’s in her own reality show); the way Margaret’s plaid back-to-school dress is a little too big, so she can grow into it; the bad-boy grin of sixth-grade heartthrob Philip Leroy (Zackary Brooks); the eager nervousness of new teacher Mr. Benedict (Echo Kellum); Kathy Bates hamming it up delightfully as Margaret’s very dramatic grandmother Sylvia. And Fortson, wide-eyed and sweetly vulnerable, invites us on every step of Margaret’s journey. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is both lovingly faithful to its source, and very much its own creation; how lucky we are to have both book and movie, preserved for girls past, present and future.