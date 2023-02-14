Movie review

“I’m tired.”

— Overheard from a member of the audience at the end of the seemingly endless closing credit crawl at the critic’s screening for “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.”

I hear you, lady. Believe me, I hear you.

Prepare to be slammed by special effects, hammered by an ear-battering soundtrack. Oh, and you’ll be left mewling for mercy after an onslaught of Truly Bad Dialogue.

“Drink the ooze,” a character urges a captured hero.

“I love you, Peanut,” said hero reassures his precious daughter.

“He took his prison and made it his empire.”

Well. I guess that tells us all we need to know about the bad guy in this one.

Kang is his name. His game: Destroy entire worlds, entire timelines.

Who can thwart him?

See title.

Scott Lange (Paul Rudd), aka Ant-Man, the hero. And Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), aka the Wasp, the Ant guy’s girlfriend and co-superhero. Also Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), aka the original Wasp. And Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet’s husband. And Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), aka Peanut, Scott’s teenage genius daughter.

They’re reunited for the three-quel (Newton is new to the role, the rest are returnees) from the previous two pictures.

Down into the Quantum Realm they are sucked, that subatomic world of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Conjured up by the feverishly creative and also enormously vast army of special-effects worker bees (the end credit crawl crawls along at close to 10 minutes to list all their names), it’s a place of bright swirly lights, undulating tentacles, cloaked Jawa people and … huh? How did they get in there?

The “Star Wars” Force is strong in this one. There is even a Cantina scene. A very long riff on the original. Full of all kinds of odd creatures. Oh look over there. It’s a talking broccoli stalk.

Evil Kang (Jonathan Majors) strides around in a familiar-looking dark uniform with a cape. Darth Vader, check your closet.

The influences are so obvious that it’s fair to say: no “Star Wars” no Quantum Realm.

Back at the start, in 2015’s “Ant-Man,” when the character was introduced, Scott was a likable human-scaled guy. A good-hearted convict who cherished his then preteen daughter and wanted to go straight. No super powers until he was outfitted with the insta-shrink ant suit invented by Dr. Pym. Now, several pictures later, including his appearances in the final “Avengers” movies, Scott has gotten kind of full of himself.

“Quantumania” opens with him walking through San Francisco talking to the camera, recounting his journey to superherodom, That’s helpful for people who might be unfamiliar with his exploits in those earlier movies. He congratulates himself on being a world-saver. He’s also the author of a best-seller in which he touts his journey to become a good dad to Cassie.

Family is a big deal in the “Ant” movies, though a contentious one. Scott was an absent dad for a lot of Cassie’s early years, having been in jail for his thieveries, a fact she reminds him of often.

A similar guilt-tinged relationship exists between daughter Hope and mother Janet. The mom was absent, lost for 30 years in the Quantum Realm, and so missed her child’s growing-up. Squabbling ensues. And she’s been pretty cagey about what went on down there. Hint: It involves a sleazy character played by Bill Murray. ”I had needs,” Janet tells her scandalized daughter and husband.

Janet also has a history with Kang, and worked to stymie his malevolent plans. That causes resentment, which drives Kang to menace her and her family. Much overly busy CG-fueled crashing and banging takes place, and that’s essentially the plot.

“Kang will return,” a title card promises (or maybe threatens) at the end. But of course he will. The Marvel universe will go on forever.