Though numerous arts organizations are closing their doors temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, AMC Theaters today announced that their cinemas would remain open. According to Variety, the chain announced new measures taking place Saturday and effective through April 30, of which the most significant is a cap on ticket sales at 50 percent of an auditorium’s capacity (or at 250 if the auditorium holds 500 or more), so that patrons can practice social distancing. Hourly cleanings and other sanitation measures were also announced.

AMC’s theaters in the Seattle area include the Pacific Place 11 downtown, the AMC 10 in the University District, Oak Tree 6 in North Seattle, Factoria 8, Alderwood Mall 16 and Woodinville 12.

Among the other major Seattle-area chains, Regal Cinemas did not immediately return a request for updates, but its theaters remain open. The Cinemark chain sent an email to many customers yesterday announcing new sanitation procedures, but did not describe any new ticketing measures.